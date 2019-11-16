1:58 p.m. Nebraska comes mere inches away from trimming the deficit to one score in the closing moments of regulation, as Wyatt Mazour is stopped at the Wisconsin 1 to effectively seal the outcome.
All things considered, the Huskers turned in an encouraging performance in a game few expected them to hang within shouting distance. Badgers win 37-21.
1:39 p.m. Larsh makes his third field goal of the day, this time from 30 yards out, to extend Wisconsin's lead to 37-21 with 5:25 left in the game. Huskers will need a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions to tie the score.
1:30 p.m. The Huskers continue to gash Nebraska for chunk plays -- Martinez ripped off a 44-yard rush and Mills went for 43 on the next play -- but Martinez is stopped just short on a fourth-and-4 at the Wisconsin 17.
That was a major missed opportunity for the home team. Badgers take over with a 34-21 lead, 10:52 remaining in regulation.
Food for thought: Nebraska wouldn't have been forced to go for it on fourth down had Pickering made a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter -- a situation that was set up by a drive-killing 20-yard sack.
1:25 p.m. Nebraska still hanging around. The NU defense forces a punt and takes over at its own 4-yard line.
End of third quarter: Wisconsin 34, Nebraska 21
1:12 p.m. Nebraska isn't going to go away easy, apparently. The Huskers drive 75 yards down on the field in just four plays, and Martinez connected with a wide-open JD Spielman for a 23-yard touchdown. Wisconsin leads 34-21 with 3:19 remaining in the third quarter.
1:05 p.m. Wisconsin promptly moves down the field and Taylor records his second rushing touchdown of the afternoon on an 11-yard jolt through the middle of the line of scrimmage. The Badgers lead 34-14 with 4:50 left in the third. That could be the dagger.
12:56 p.m. After connecting on back-to-back passes to jolt the Huskers 33 yards to the Wisconsin 24, Martinez takes an inexplicable 20-yard sack, which ultimately set up Barret Pickering's 41-yard missed field goal. Frost gave his sophomore quarterback an ear full after the crippling sack, which, in theory, serves as the equivalent of a turnover.
Halftime: Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 14
12:22 p.m. The Nebraska defense comes up with a key stop in the closing moments of the first half, holding the charging Badgers to a field goal, which extends the visitor's lead to 27-14 and marks 17 straight points for Wisconsin. The Huskers led twice in the first 30 minutes of the game, 7-0 (5:27, 1Q) and 14-10 (9:32 2Q).
12:06 p.m. Concerns of Martinez's indecisiveness in the pocket this season have been well-documented, and it surfaced again in the form of an interception. Martinez appeared to have his intended target open across the middle of the field for several seconds, but waited too along to make the throw, allowing a Wisconsin defender to tip the ball into the hands of UW's Jack Sanborn.
The Badgers went 21 yards in three plays for the score, a short, but critical drive capped by Jonathan Taylor's 3-yard score. Wisconsin leads 24-14 with five minutes remaining in the opening half.
12:02 p.m. Back-and-forth we go. Jack Coan finds AJ Taylor across the middle, and Taylor cleverly eludes tackle efforts by Dicaprio Bootle and Domann, winning the foot race to the end zone for a 55-yard score. Wisconsin leads 17-14 with 6:39 left in the first half.
11:50 a.m. Who saw this coming? Nebraska marches into Wisconsin territory for the fourth time in as many possessions to open the game, and Martinez scoots in for a 2-yard rushing score to claim a 14-10 lead with 9:32 remaining in the first half.
The Huskers are running rabid against a typically stout Badgers defense, racking up 140 yards on 21 carries (6.7 yards per carry). Mills has 97 yards, Martinez 44.
Keep in mind, Wisconsin entered the afternoon having allowed only two first-half touchdowns this season. The Huskers have already matched that -- and there is still plenty of time before the intermission.
11:43 a.m. Wisconsin probes into Nebraska territory, but the Blackshirts hold firm and force a 31-yard field goal attempt, which Collin Larsh splits through the uprights to give the Badgers a 10-7 lead with 11:22 left in the second.
End of first quarter: Nebraska 7, Wisconsin 7
11:33 a.m. Nebraska showing an impressive run offense, but its drive into Wisconsin territory didn't yield points for the second time in three tries. The Huskers went for it on fourth-and-3, and Mills (who is already up to 78 rushing yards) was stopped for a short loss.
11:23 a.m. That didn't take long. As balloons still hover above Memorial Stadium, Wisconsin's Aron Cruickshank returns the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Huskers and Badgers knotted 7-7.
11:20 a.m. Nebraska strikes first. NU wastes little time capitalizing on the turnover, rattling off three plays for a combined 60 yards, including Mills' 12-yard rush into the end zone. Huskers lead 7-0, 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.
11:14 a.m. The game of incomplete pass or fumble went in Nebraska's favor, as JoJo Domann stripped Jonathan Taylor near the Huskers sideline after a one-handed grab. Lamar Jackson scooped up NU's first fumble recovery in Big Ten play, giving the home team the ball on its own 37.
11:07 a.m. A promising opening drive for Nebraska stalls in Wisconsin territory. Dedrick Mills ripped off a 26-yard run to convert on a third down and Adrian Martinez scampered 14 yards to the Wisconsin 36 two plays later. But a two-yard rush and back-to-back sacks result in an Isaac Armstrong punt.
Setting the table
Wisconsin is here. So is Scott Frost. And the second-year coach is here to stay, apparently.
Nebraska kicked off game day with the Saturday morning announcement that Frost's contract has been extended through the 2026 season.
An ideal way to cap the news would be beating Wisconsin in a matchup that few are giving the Huskers a legitimate shot at winning. Keep it here for live updates from Memorial Stadium.
Vitals
Kickoff: 11 a.m. | TV: BTN | Listen here