Live updates: Martinez's TD ties it, but Cruickshank returns ensuing kickoff to give Rutgers 21-14 lead
Live updates: Martinez's TD ties it, but Cruickshank returns ensuing kickoff to give Rutgers 21-14 lead

Nebraska vs. Rutgers, 12.18

Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton catches a pass while Nebraska's JoJo Domann defends Friday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

 Ben Soloman, Rutgers Athletics

Friday night football on the East Coast, anyone?

Nebraska ends a regular season that has been anything but with a trip to take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Even with a 2-5 record, there's chatter the Huskers could stake a bowl game invite with a win. Another storyline to watch is Noah Vedral, the Wahoo native and former Nebraska QB, who has regularly started for the Scarlet Knights this season but is currently battling an injury.

Here we go.

Game info

6:30 p.m.   ///   SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey)   /// TV: Big Ten Network   /// Radio: Husker Sports Network 

Game time

Pregame central

Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Rutgers

Steven M. Sipple: Three freshmen on Husker offensive line is fitting end, and good place to start

Husker defense has flipped a switch on third down. What does it mean?

Husker Extra Hot Topic: Should Nebraska play in a bowl game if given the opportunity?

How patience, creativity and a lot of Zoom calls led to a by-the-book signing day for Huskers

