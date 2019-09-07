{{featured_button_text}}

Follow along for updates, links, photos and videos from Husker Extra:

Vitals

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.  |  TV:FOX  |  Radio: Listen here

Husker roster   |   Husker stats 

Time to link up

Game photos

Pregame observations

Steven M. Sipple: Washington could benefit from teammates' support as Huskers hit the road

Game On: A look at how the Huskers and Buffs line up

Voters, computer rankings see Huskers differently after one confusing week; what will Week 2 bring?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments