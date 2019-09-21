Halftime: Illinois 21, Nebraska 14
8:24 p.m. A broken tackle and slick move by Wan'Dale Robinson pulls the Huskers within a score midway through the second quarter. Robinson caught a pass from Martinez, shed tackle efforts by two defenders and slithered past another on his way to the 27-yard score, which marked the first of his young career. The drive was set up by Cam Taylor Britt's interception. Illinois leads 21-14 with 8:20 left until halftime.
This freshman is special. 🔥— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 22, 2019
Wan'Dale Robinson with the sizzle and the score for @HuskerFBNation: pic.twitter.com/vCJ4VwRf3B
8:07 p.m. Another turnover, another Illinois touchdown. Dedric Mills fumbles deep in Nebraska's territory, and RaVon Bonner punches it in from two yards out on the first play to extend the Illini lead to 21-7, 13:46 left in the second quarter. Huskers' two turnovers have led to 14 points for the Illini.
End of 1st quarter: Illinois 14, Nebraska 7
7:47 p.m. Nebraska is on the board. Maurice Washington had a big 41-yard rush and Dedric Mills fought to convert a 4th-and-2 to set up Martinez to Jack Stoll from six yards out. Illinois leads 14-7, 5:07 left in 1Q.
.@HuskerFBNation is on the board!— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) September 22, 2019
Stoll waltzes in alone for six: pic.twitter.com/wYo5KCCaq4
7:34 p.m. The two-score favorite Huskers are trailing by two touchdowns. Adrian Martinez's fumble leads to a 26-yard score on a pass from Brandon Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe. Illini open up 14-0 lead, 8:18 remaining in the opening period.
I didn't see this Brandon Peters last week. That throw was perfect.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) September 22, 2019
Illinois, 14-0.
Didn't see this coming.
Anybody see this coming?
7:21 p.m. After allowing a two-play, 48-second touchdown drive capped by Reggie Corbin's 66-yard run, Nebraska fails to convert on 4th down on the Illinois 29 and turns it over on downs. Illini lead 7-0, 12:20 remaining in 1Q.
Setting the table
For the second straight week, the Huskers are under the lights. The stakes are higher this time.
Nebraska (2-1) opens Big Ten Conference play at Illinois (2-1) in Champaign, Illinois. The Huskers are looking to snap an eight-game road losing streak. NU enters the game as a 13-point favorite against an Illini team looking to bounce back from last week's home loss to Eastern Michigan.
Follow along for updates, links, photos and videos from Husker Extra:
Vitals
Kickoff: 7 p.m. | TV: BTN | Radio: Listen here
Time to link up