{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talk during pregame warmups on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Halftime: Illinois 21, Nebraska 14

8:24 p.m. A broken tackle and slick move by Wan'Dale Robinson pulls the Huskers within a score midway through the second quarter. Robinson caught a pass from Martinez, shed tackle efforts by two defenders and slithered past another on his way to the 27-yard score, which marked the first of his young career. The drive was set up by Cam Taylor Britt's interception. Illinois leads 21-14 with 8:20 left until halftime. 

8:07 p.m. Another turnover, another Illinois touchdown. Dedric Mills fumbles deep in Nebraska's territory, and RaVon Bonner punches it in from two yards out on the first play to extend the Illini lead to 21-7, 13:46 left in the second quarter. Huskers' two turnovers have led to 14 points for the Illini.

End of 1st quarter: Illinois 14, Nebraska 7

7:47 p.m. Nebraska is on the board. Maurice Washington had a big 41-yard rush and Dedric Mills fought to convert a 4th-and-2 to set up Martinez to Jack Stoll from six yards out. Illinois leads 14-7, 5:07 left in 1Q. 

7:34 p.m. The two-score favorite Huskers are trailing by two touchdowns. Adrian Martinez's fumble leads to a 26-yard score on a pass from Brandon Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe. Illini open up 14-0 lead, 8:18 remaining in the opening period.

7:21 p.m. After allowing a two-play, 48-second touchdown drive capped by Reggie Corbin's 66-yard run, Nebraska fails to convert on 4th down on the Illinois 29 and turns it over on downs. Illini lead 7-0, 12:20 remaining in 1Q.

Setting the table

For the second straight week, the Huskers are under the lights. The stakes are higher this time.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Nebraska (2-1) opens Big Ten Conference play at Illinois (2-1) in Champaign, Illinois. The Huskers are looking to snap an eight-game road losing streak. NU enters the game as a 13-point favorite against an Illini team looking to bounce back from last week's home loss to Eastern Michigan.

Follow along for updates, links, photos and videos from Husker Extra:

Vitals

Kickoff: 7 p.m.  |  TV: BTN  |  Radio: Listen here

Husker roster   |   Husker stats   |   Illini roster  |   Illini stats

Time to link up

Sipple: Millen says Frost needs a few more recruiting classes to satisfy talent needs

Sipple: Frost seeks others' opinions in his play-calling role, and welcomes critiques

A deep dive in the Husker quarterback run game

A stingy Husker run defense isn't satisfied with impressive numbers through three games

Game On: Parker Gabriel breaks down the matchup

Chris Basnett breaks down the Illini

If you like your Illinois-Nebrsaka preview in podcast form ...

The Huskers' 'murky' kicking situation heading into Saturday night

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments