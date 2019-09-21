10:22 p.m. Martinez has looked indecisive in the run game through three quarters, but he didn't during a decisive 11-play drive that resulted in the Huskers' first lead of the game. Martinez broke free for a 25-yard run down to the Illini 1 and Robinson scored his third touchdown of the night on from the goal line. Nebraska leads 42-38 with eight minutes left.
10:14 p.m. Illinois kicker James McCourt hits nothing but net on a 47-yard field goal to snap a 35-all tie with 12:08 remaining in regulation.
10:05 p.m. And, here we go. Nebraska forces a 3-and-out and marches down the field for a 6-play, 64-yard drive in 1:35. Mills scored his second touchdown in as many possessions and Martinez turned the corner and beat the Illinois defense to the pylon for the two-point conversion to tie the game 35-35 with 14:29 left.
End of 3rd quarter: Illinois 35, Nebraska 27
9:53 p.m. Nebraska finds an answer. This time it is Mills, who was shown entering the medical tent earlier in the period, and his mean stiff arm to stroll in from 14 yards out. But the Illini blocked the extra point, and the Huskers trail 35-27 with 2:11 left in the third quarter.
9:46 p.m. It's hard enough to win on the road in the Big Ten. Add in four fumbles, and, well, you might trail by two touchdowns like Nebraska does with 5:40 left in the third. A batted ball out of the hand of Martinez was originally ruled incomplete before a official's review awarded the ball to the Illini. Peters cashed in with a 10-yard rush to give Illinois a 35-21 lead.
9:24 p.m. Robinson. Again. After scoring his first touchdown in the first half, the true freshman struck again in the second from three yards out on a pop pass from Martinez. Back and forth we go, as Illinois clings to a 28-21 lead with 9:41 remaining in the third.
9:15 p.m. The Huskers offense goes 3-and-out to open the second half and Illini running back Dre Brown promptly storms in for a 36-yard touchdown. Illinois boosts its lead to 28-14 with 11:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Halftime: Illinois 21, Nebraska 14
8:24 p.m. A broken tackle and slick move by Wan'Dale Robinson pulls the Huskers within a score midway through the second quarter. Robinson caught a pass from Martinez, shed tackle efforts by two defenders and slithered past another on his way to the 27-yard score, which marked the first of his young career. The drive was set up by Cam Taylor Britt's interception. Illinois leads 21-14 with 8:20 left until halftime.
8:07 p.m. Another turnover, another Illinois touchdown. Dedric Mills fumbles deep in Nebraska's territory, and RaVon Bonner punches it in from two yards out on the first play to extend the Illini lead to 21-7, 13:46 left in the second quarter. Huskers' two turnovers have led to 14 points for the Illini.
End of 1st quarter: Illinois 14, Nebraska 7
7:47 p.m. Nebraska is on the board. Maurice Washington had a big 41-yard rush and Dedric Mills fought to convert a 4th-and-2 to set up Martinez to Jack Stoll from six yards out. Illinois leads 14-7, 5:07 left in 1Q.
7:34 p.m. The two-score favorite Huskers are trailing by two touchdowns. Adrian Martinez's fumble leads to a 26-yard score on a pass from Brandon Peters to Josh Imatorbhebhe. Illini open up 14-0 lead, 8:18 remaining in the opening period.
7:21 p.m. After allowing a two-play, 48-second touchdown drive capped by Reggie Corbin's 66-yard run, Nebraska fails to convert on 4th down on the Illinois 29 and turns it over on downs. Illini lead 7-0, 12:20 remaining in 1Q.
Setting the table
For the second straight week, the Huskers are under the lights. The stakes are higher this time.
Nebraska (2-1) opens Big Ten Conference play at Illinois (2-1) in Champaign, Illinois. The Huskers are looking to snap an eight-game road losing streak. NU enters the game as a 13-point favorite against an Illini team looking to bounce back from last week's home loss to Eastern Michigan.
Follow along for updates, links, photos and videos from Husker Extra:
Vitals
Kickoff: 7 p.m. | TV: BTN | Radio: Listen here
