Live updates: Huskers add two to growing class on National Signing Day

Jones had several other options and teams recruited him through the past year, but he held firm and signed with the Huskers on Wednesday.

"Once his parents got up here with him during the season, they just fell in love with the opportunity and being able to play big-time football and really, really advancing his career," Beckton said. "When he heard Mickey Joseph was going to be the receivers coach, that really cemented everything for him," Beckton said. "A lot of people tried to get into him late to get him to flip. Got to commend the kid. He didn't waver at all. He closed the door on a lot of people.

"We're really excited to get him. He can do a lot of things for us. He can be a kick returner, punt returner. He's a big kid. He's already almost 200 pounds and he's a runner. Track guy."

Beckton said he thinks 2022 quarterback signee Richard Torres has, "that swagger and that 'it' factor. A lot of times for me, when I'm recruiting quarterbacks, I like to see what type of -- you look at Aaron Rodgers, you look at Tom Brady, those guys have a little bit of that 'it' factor to them. McKenzie Milton had that 'it' factor. Richard Torres, when I first met him, he's got a little bit of flavor to him. I call it flavor, that personality.