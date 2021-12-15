Live updates: Huskers add two to growing class on National Signing Day

Happy National Signing Day. Yes, it's the start of the "early" signing period, but as 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong told our Chris Basnett, this day is the "real signing day."
Yes, it's going to be different than usual. The Huskers are set to welcome in a small class, and there are other variables to consider — and Parker Gabriel spells it out in a full preview.
Remember, this isn't the only chance for the Huskers to add to its ranks. Yes, the transfer portal. Ron Brown chatted with Steven M. Sipple about how he and Husker staffers navigate the portal, which he compared to "rush hour."
Check back here throughout the day for updates, including signings, photos, comments from Nebraska coach Scott Frost and maybe a surprise or two.
Also, don't miss our recruiting board, which you can scroll through and click on individual prospects to learn more about who might be coming to Lincoln.
OK, here we go:
Four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) was the last member of the high school class to verbally commit before National Signing Day and he was the first to turn in his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.
As of 9:20 a.m., all 11 of Nebraska's expected signees had their National Letters of Intent finalized. That list is below, followed by the announcements to keep an eye on through the rest of the day on Wednesday.
CB Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey)
WR Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida)
TE Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minn.)
ILB Ernest Hausmann (Columbus)
ILB Gage Stenger (Millard South)
CB Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (Prentiss, Miss.)
OLB Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast)
QB Richard Torres (San Antonio, Texas)
S Jalil Martin (Chicago)
S DeShon Singleton (Hutchinson C.C.)
DL Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco)
Huskers keep adding: Nebraska added two signatures on Wednesday and lost out on a pair of recruits it had an eye on late in the process, too.
OL Justin Evans-Jenkins (Irvington, N.J.): Jenkins committed to Nebraska at a ceremony at Irvington High late Wednesday morning.
DL Ben Roberts (Salt Lake City): Roberts decided to stick with Oregon and new head coach Dan Lanning.
RB Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis): Johnson picked the Huskers as expected at a signing ceremony at his school and NU confirmed his signing a short time later.
DB Nathan Vail (Kennesaw, Ga.): Vail considered his options after a coaching change at Duke, but signed with the Blue Devils on Wednesday.
WR Movement: One player, meanwhile, who did not sign with Nebraska on Wednesday is receiver Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado).
Page, according to both major recruiting sites, visited SMU over the weekend. However, hometown Colorado swept in and landed Page's signature at the last minute. The school announced his signing on Wednesday morning.
Nebraska is in the mix for other high school receivers, including three-star DeColdest Crawford (Shreveport, La.). Crawford was originally verbally committed to LSU, but decommitted after Mickey Joseph was named the new receivers coach at Nebraska. Crawford has other options as well, and is expected to make his decision during the early signing period, perhaps on Friday morning.
Beckton talks signing class: On the Husker Radio Network's National Signing Day show, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said he likes Chase Androff's athleticsm and that he has some "hidden talent" because Lakeville South ran the football so much.
Beckton also talked about several other signees like receiver Victor Jones Jr., who played for Travis Gabriel at Olympia High in Orlando. Beckton coached Gabriel's brother, Doug, at UCF and said he (along with head coach Scott Frost) have been recruiting Jones since he was in ninth grade.
Jones had several other options and teams recruited him through the past year, but he held firm and signed with the Huskers on Wednesday.
"Once his parents got up here with him during the season, they just fell in love with the opportunity and being able to play big-time football and really, really advancing his career," Beckton said. "When he heard Mickey Joseph was going to be the receivers coach, that really cemented everything for him," Beckton said. "A lot of people tried to get into him late to get him to flip. Got to commend the kid. He didn't waver at all. He closed the door on a lot of people.
"We're really excited to get him. He can do a lot of things for us. He can be a kick returner, punt returner. He's a big kid. He's already almost 200 pounds and he's a runner. Track guy."
Beckton said he thinks 2022 quarterback signee Richard Torres has, "that swagger and that 'it' factor. A lot of times for me, when I'm recruiting quarterbacks, I like to see what type of -- you look at Aaron Rodgers, you look at Tom Brady, those guys have a little bit of that 'it' factor to them. McKenzie Milton had that 'it' factor. Richard Torres, when I first met him, he's got a little bit of flavor to him. I call it flavor, that personality.
"Kids on the team love kids that have a little bit of flavor to them and personality about them. Those guys can be great leaders."
Beckton wasn't shy about complimenting Torres' physical abilities, either.
"Richie has a big arm, has tons of athletic ability," Beckton said. "So I know what (new offensive coordinator Mark) Whipple is going to do with him along with the other young guys on the roster. I know Coach Whipple is going to get those guys ready to play and play at a high level."