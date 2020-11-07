 Skip to main content
Live updates: Farmer's second interception sets up NU's go-ahead TD. Follow along with our Husker football coverage from Evanston
Live updates: Farmer's second interception sets up NU's go-ahead TD. Follow along with our Husker football coverage from Evanston

  Updated
Nebraska Northwestern Football

A Fastrax Professional Skydiving Team member flies over Ryan Field before an NCAA college football game between Northwestern and Nebraska in September 2016.

 Associated Press file photo

After an unexpected Saturday away from the field last week, the Husker football team is back in action. 

Nebraska vs. Northwestern. Is another close game in the cards? Follow our coverage.

Game info

Nebraska at Northwestern

11 a.m.   |   Ryan Field   |   TV: BTN   |   Radio: Husker Sports Network

Game time

11:09 a.m. The Huskers, who won the coin toss and elected to receive, saw their opening drive sputter on the Northwestern 40. Back-to-back penalties forced the Huskers into a third-and-18. NU punts.

11:13 a.m. Northwestern is on the board. Drake Anderson takes a run 41 yards to the end zone. Wildcats lead 7-0. 

11:21 a.m. Nebraska goes three-and-out. Another offensive penalty to open the drive. That's the third flag on the Husker OL.

11:35 a.m. The Wildcats string together a drive but miss a 42-yard field goal. Charlie Kubander's kick goes wide right.  

11:46 a.m. Connor Culp connects on a 38-yard field goal to get the Huskers on the board. Nebraska trails 7-3 in the opening moments of the second quarter.

11:51 a.m. Interception! Myles Farmer intercepts Peyton Ramsey on a deflected pass. The Huskers' first forced turnover of the season comes at a good time. 

11:55 a.m. Connor Culp again, this time from 36 yards. Not a touchdown, but the Huskers get points off the turnover. Northwestern leads 7-6 with 8:54 left in the second quarter. 

12:01 p.m. Nebraska forces a three-and-out. Nick Henrich shined on that possession. Steven M. Sipple tweets it feels like the Huskers are slowly gaining momentum. 

12:10 p.m. Not this time for Connor Culp. He misses the 38-yard kick wide right. There are groans about the Huskers electing for a QB draw on third-and-long.

12:17 p.m. Hello, Myles Farmer. He intercepts his second pass of the day and takes it all the way inside the Northwestern 5. 

12:18 p.m. Dedrick Mills wastes little time cashing in on Farmer's interception with a 3-yard run. Big boy football up front.

Pregame chatter

Parker Gabriel reports Nebraska's starting center Cameron Jurgens is dealing with an injury that could prevent him from playing against Northwestern.

Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple offer their 3 keys to the game from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

