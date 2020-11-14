Live updates: Blackshirts fend off Penn State, Huskers win 30-23

1:53 p.m. Devyn Ford scampers in for a 5-yard score and Penn State is within one score of the Huskers. An early dropped TD pass by Nebraska paired with settling for field goals in the red zone is starting to show its teeth.

NU leads 30-23, 9:20 left.

1:45 p.m. That was the Wan'Dale Robinson drive. He touched the ball six times and was heavily featured in the running game, something we haven't seen a lot of this season. Connor Culp connects from 30 yards out and the Huskers lead 30-16 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

How are we feeling, Husker fans?

1:28 p.m. Jake Pinegar connects on his third field goal of the day to trim Nebraska's lead to 27-16. This isn't the kind of "killer" instinct fans (and coaches) were likely hoping for coming out of the intermission.

Still, Huskers lead 27-16, with a minute left in the third period.

1:16 p.m. Nebraska's response to Penn State's first TD of the game? Three-and-out.