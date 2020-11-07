 Skip to main content
Live updates: After a week off, Nebraska returns to the football field. Follow our coverage
Live updates: After a week off, Nebraska returns to the football field. Follow our coverage

  • Updated
Nebraska Northwestern Football

A Fastrax Professional Skydiving Team member flies over Ryan Field before an NCAA college football game between Northwestern and Nebraska in September 2016.

 Associated Press file photo

After an unexpected Saturday away from the field last week, the Husker football team is back in action. 

Nebraska vs. Northwestern. Is another close game in the cards? Follow our coverage.

Game info

Nebraska at Northwestern

11 a.m.   |   Ryan Field   |   TV: BTN   |   Radio: Husker Sports Network

Pregame chatter

Parker Gabriel reports Nebraska's starting center Cameron Jurgens is dealing with an injury that could prevent him from playing against Northwestern.

Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple offer their 3 keys to the game from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

Some quick links

Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch in Huskers vs. Wildcats

Steven M. Sipple: Debate targeting all you want, but two Huskers shouldn't still be suspended

Practice, class, home to bed: Husker players recognize challenge of preventing COVID-19 outbreak

