'Little things,' big impact: Huskers have to turn yardage into points against Wisconsin

However, there’s a catch: Nebraska hasn’t turned all that offensive production into points. In two games against the Badgers, NU has averaged 22.5 points per game. With a similar per-play yardage output against the Illini, the Huskers have averaged 48 points per game.

Tempo accounts for some of the discrepancy — Nebraska has run 63.5 plays per game against the Badgers compared to 81.5 against Illinois — but other game factors matter, too. The same kind of factors that Frost said cost Nebraska in a season-opening loss against Ohio State on Saturday.

“If you look at the two Wisconsin games and this past Saturday, our mistakes have kept us from having better performances and keeping the games close or giving ourselves a chance,” Frost said Monday. “Even Saturday, a couple penalties that I may or may not agree with, but a couple (more) penalties that probably were penalties. They cost us drives. A fumbled snap, a couple fumbles. We moved the ball pretty well, but we need to capitalize on those things.

“The two Wisconsin games have been the same way. We moved the ball well, but they've done a good job getting stout when they needed to, and we made some mistakes that we couldn't (afford to have).”