Lincoln native, Husker walk-on TE Jared Bubak will explore playing final season elsewhere
Lincoln native, Husker walk-on TE Jared Bubak will explore playing final season elsewhere

Jared Bubak (81) played in 17 games at Arizona State before announcing his intention to transfer to Nebraska.

A Lincoln native will play his extra year of college football elsewhere. 

Walk-on Nebraska tight end Jared Bubak is listed in the NCAA's transfer portal as of Tuesday evening, the Journal Star confirmed. 

Bubak spent the first four years of his career at Arizona State before joining the Huskers for the 2020 season as a walk-on graduate transfer. He did not appear in a game this fall, but he was honored along with 16 others on Senior Day and was in uniform for NU's Dec. 5 loss to Minnesota. He also was on the travel roster when Nebraska traveled to Northwestern in early November. 

Bubak is a Lincoln Christian graduate. He appeared in 17 career games at ASU before transferring to NU. Now he has one season left to play at a new school. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

