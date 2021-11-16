Lincoln kid Gifford looks to 'run with' opportunity as he gears up for first extended playing time

Isaac Gifford seems to be fully aware of the opportunity that stands before him this weekend.
The Lincoln Southeast graduate, who grew up watching Nebraska football before watching his older brother star for the Huskers, now dons the scarlet and cream.
And beginning Saturday at Wisconsin, Gifford will begin the transition into a much bigger role on Nebraska's defense after the departure of JoJo Domann.
"A lot of kids want to be in my shoes," Gifford said Tuesday. "So I've got to take the opportunity and run with it."
What the opportunity looks like, exactly, for the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Gifford remains to be seen. Wisconsin, of course, will line up in heavy sets and try to run right at the Huskers. While Domann was a 230-pound heat-seeking missile with six years of college experience, Gifford will get his first extensive action on something other than NU's special teams units.
That lack of experience, though, doesn't seem to be deterring Nebraska's coaches from preparing Gifford just as they would Domann.
"I think Isaac has done a nice job all year. He just hasn’t gotten a lot of chances because JoJo’s playing some really good football. But Isaac’s ready to play," NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. "Some of the packages will be a little bit different as we roll out into the week against different personnel groupings. But I don’t think you’ll see a vast departure from what we have been doing.
"Obviously, with JoJo, you can do a lot of different things with him, a lot of different calls. Some of those calls will be tapered down a little bit, but I think Isaac’s going to do a real good job."
Gifford has been a regular on Nebraska's special teams units since arriving on campus before the start of the 2020 season. He's appeared in every game Nebraska has played the last two years, making four special teams tackles last season and adding four more this year.
"Being able to get any reps on the field is huge for anybody," Gifford said. "So those special teams reps are going to help me."
Gifford has also gotten help from two pretty solid resources.
The first is Domann, who is remaining around the program as he recovers from hand surgery. Domann's sustained level of excellence played a big role in Gifford not being able to get on the field more.
"Watching the guy have the year he's had, and past years, really, he's done such a great job here and he's a great player," Gifford said. "So it's great to have him here helping me."
The second is Gifford's older brother Luke, a former captain at Nebraska who now plays linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys.
"I text him quite a bit. I text him (things like), 'How do I take on these guys,' 'Who do I take on these blockers,'" Gifford said. "He’s always giving me tips and stuff I can do that’s going to make me better."
Another NFL linebacker, NU inside linebackers coach, Barrett Ruud, has seen enough of Gifford in practice to think the transition could be a smooth one.
"He came here really understanding how to work. I think a lot of that is a tribute to his family. Obviously, his brother played here and his brother is still a really good player for the Cowboys," Ruud said. "So he understood how to work. He approaches it really, really well every day.
"He doesn’t have those up-and-down moments that a lot of young guys do. He’s really consistent and that’s the mark of a guy who gets it is they’re really consistent."
