Lincoln kid Gifford looks to 'run with' opportunity as he gears up for first extended playing time

"Obviously, with JoJo, you can do a lot of different things with him, a lot of different calls. Some of those calls will be tapered down a little bit, but I think Isaac’s going to do a real good job."

Gifford has been a regular on Nebraska's special teams units since arriving on campus before the start of the 2020 season. He's appeared in every game Nebraska has played the last two years, making four special teams tackles last season and adding four more this year.

"Being able to get any reps on the field is huge for anybody," Gifford said. "So those special teams reps are going to help me."

Gifford has also gotten help from two pretty solid resources.

The first is Domann, who is remaining around the program as he recovers from hand surgery. Domann's sustained level of excellence played a big role in Gifford not being able to get on the field more.

"Watching the guy have the year he's had, and past years, really, he's done such a great job here and he's a great player," Gifford said. "So it's great to have him here helping me."

The second is Gifford's older brother Luke, a former captain at Nebraska who now plays linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys.