Lincoln High grad, UNL alum Kugler ready for his role as 'point guard' of NFL broadcasts on Fox

Kevin Kugler is accustomed to having a quarterback by his side with Kurt Warner next to him for radio play-by-play calls of NFL games.

Now the Lincoln High grad will help quarterback NFL broadcasts for Fox on a regular basis.

Kugler replaces Thom Brennaman after Fox Sports said the network's plans for the season "will not include him" after the longtime commentator used a gay slur on a Cincinnati Reds broadcast last month.

"It's just a little bit of a different role," Kugler said. "A play-by-play on television is not the same. Television is an analyst game. When you are watching the TV, you think more about the analyst, in most cases, than you do the play-by-play guy. The analyst offers more opinions, the analyst is the one that breaks things down; tells you what went right, what went wrong. My job is to make sure the analyst, in this case, Chris Spielman, is set up properly and gets him to what he wants to talk about."

Kugler's voice has been heard over a platform of sports, including the voice of the College World Series, play-by-play for the Big Ten Network for college football and basketball, and the NFL. His voice won him the Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year award nine times, but now it's time for his face to shine a bit.