Limos, masks and isolation: With Martinez helping lead way, Huskers push forward aggressively but safely

In order to get initial COVID-19 tests done properly — Nebraska's testing began April 3 — UNMC essentially made NU football a case study as its players were crossing borders into the state.

"We had to go to an institutional review board to make sure the study was OK'd," said Frost, who noted that the Huskers weren't using test kits that were unavailable to citizens.

Frost said his staff early in the process stopped many players from returning to Lincoln because protocols weren't fully in place, which would potentially have put players and the community at risk. Several factors had to be considered. For instance: players were encouraged to drive back to Lincoln whenever possible. But that's just the start of it.

"We did not want any kid coming back from out of state or a hot spot to have contact with any Nebraskans before they got to Lincoln and we were able to quarantine them," Frost said.

The coach took it a step further: Players driving back to Lincoln from out of state were given strict orders to not stop anywhere once they crossed the border into Nebraska.

"We made sure they filled up with gas before they hit the border," Frost said.