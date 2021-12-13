‘Life is about adapting’: From Uganda to Columbus to Lincoln, Ernest Hausmann readies for his next challenge

Ernest Hausmann remembers the late nights spent contemplating his future.
He’d always wanted to play high-level Division I athletics, and his standout performances on the Columbus High football field brought in scholarship offers from the likes of Arizona State, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern.
But, where was the right place for Hausmann? He spent weeks and months waiting for the right answer to emerge, and eventually it did: Nebraska was the spot for him.
From the first message from the Huskers years ago to the moment when he signs his letter of intent on Wednesday, it’s been a journey for Hausmann.
“You sit back and you kind of rewind the process to where it started,” Hausmann said. “I can still remember the day when Nebraska was the first Division I school that reached out to me, I remember it so clearly and it’s crazy to see all of this coming to an end with a signature.”
The concept of a difficult journey certainly isn’t lost on Hausmann, who immigrated to the United States from Uganda as a five-year-old. He was the only one of his 12-plus siblings to leave Uganda, thanks to his uncle’s connection with Bob and Teresa Hausmann in Columbus.
Hausmann carries his past with him, most notably a bum foot that required years of physical therapy in order to function on a day-to-day level. However, Hausmann has never let that bother him.
As he puts it, “life is about adapting.”
Hausmann had to adapt time and time again during his high school career, with position switches from defensive back to outside linebacker to inside linebacker during his three seasons of varsity football. Each year’s position change required hours of offseason work and mental preparation to get ready for a new position, but Hausmann readily accepted the challenge to do what was best for his team.
Perhaps it was best for him, too, because each season and position gave Hausmann the skills of a 6-foot-3 inside linebacker with the range and tenacity that will help him succeed at the next level.
“Each position has their different roles on the defensive side, and playing defensive back helped me a lot with coverages and see the game from a whole different view,” Hausmann said. “The physicality wasn’t always needed at outside linebacker, but definitely was needed every single down at inside linebacker. All three positions definitely helped me develop into the player I am today.”
Plus, Hausmann gradually improved over the course of his career at Columbus, eventually blossoming into one of the program’s best players in recent memory. He caught just one pass as a sophomore before hauling in 71 passes for 1,047 yards over the next two seasons combined while dealing with double-teams as Columbus’ top receiving option.
Defensively, Hausmann recorded 190 tackles in three seasons while helping Columbus to playoff appearances in each of the last two seasons. He may be leaving behind a legacy with the Discoverers, but Hausmann is quick to recognize the many people who helped him develop in maroon and white.
“I’m very thankful for the people I have in my life, the coaches and players I was able to play with. They really did help me through life,” said Hausmann.
The next time Hausmann suits up for a football game, he’ll be wearing scarlet and cream.
He didn’t always know that football would be the right avenue for him to achieve his athletic dreams, but over time the opportunity to play football at Nebraska got better and better the more he thought of it. With signing day almost here, it’s time for Hausmann to make it official.
“I fell in love with the game at a really young age, but I didn’t really have a specific sport that I wanted to go into; I just wanted to play at a Division I level,” Hausmann said. “As God planned it out, football was the sport for that.”
