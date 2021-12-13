‘Life is about adapting’: From Uganda to Columbus to Lincoln, Ernest Hausmann readies for his next challenge

As he puts it, “life is about adapting.”

Hausmann had to adapt time and time again during his high school career, with position switches from defensive back to outside linebacker to inside linebacker during his three seasons of varsity football. Each year’s position change required hours of offseason work and mental preparation to get ready for a new position, but Hausmann readily accepted the challenge to do what was best for his team.

Perhaps it was best for him, too, because each season and position gave Hausmann the skills of a 6-foot-3 inside linebacker with the range and tenacity that will help him succeed at the next level.

“Each position has their different roles on the defensive side, and playing defensive back helped me a lot with coverages and see the game from a whole different view,” Hausmann said. “The physicality wasn’t always needed at outside linebacker, but definitely was needed every single down at inside linebacker. All three positions definitely helped me develop into the player I am today.”