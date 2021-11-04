 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red Podcast: Will we know Scott Frost's 2022 status by the end of the season? Plus previews for OSU and hoops season
0 Comments
topical web only

Life in the Red Podcast: Will we know Scott Frost's 2022 status by the end of the season? Plus previews for OSU and hoops season

  • Updated
  • 0

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett preview Nebraska’s game Saturday against No. 5 Ohio State, talk through Scott Frost’s job status and the likelihood that a decision is made before the end of the season and plot out the roadmap for the Huskers staying in the game against the Buckeyes. That, plus some early hoops talk as Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams’ programs begin their seasons in the next week.

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch here:

 

Listen here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News