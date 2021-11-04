Life in the Red Podcast: Will we know Scott Frost's 2022 status by the end of the season? Plus previews for OSU and hoops season

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett preview Nebraska’s game Saturday against No. 5 Ohio State, talk through Scott Frost’s job status and the likelihood that a decision is made before the end of the season and plot out the roadmap for the Huskers staying in the game against the Buckeyes. That, plus some early hoops talk as Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams’ programs begin their seasons in the next week.
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Watch here:
Listen here:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!