Life in the Red Podcast: Taking stock of the Huskers, talkin' transfer portal and what needs to improve on offense

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett take stock of where the Nebraska football program is at its first bye week, talk through some interesting comments from head coach Scott Frost about seeking impact players via the transfer portal — including a ranking of the positions that the Huskers could explore this offseason — and get into what Nebraska needs to do better offensively over its final four games of the season.
