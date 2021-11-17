Life in the Red Podcast: Sizing up Scott Frost's search for a new OC and three other assistants and a spirited hoops conversation after NU's loss to Creighton

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk through the timeline and potential complications for finding an offensive coordinator and three other assistant coaches and break down Nebraska's challenge this weekend at Wisconsin. Then the conversation turns to hoops and where Fred Hoiberg's program stands after a 1-2 start and Tuesday night loss to Creighton.
