Life in the Red Podcast: Sizing up a big game Saturday night between Nebraska and Michigan
topical web only

Life in the Red Podcast: Sizing up a big game Saturday night between Nebraska and Michigan

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett go deep on Nebraska’s Saturday night matchup with No. 9 Michigan at Memorial Stadium. What will it tell us about the progress the Huskers have made this year? Who might be the ‘X’ factor, how much option (and Jaquez Yant) will we see from Nebraska and who are the guys picking? All of that, plus Chris provides a quick hoops update while on a layover en route to Big Ten basketball media days in Indianapolis.

Watch here:

Listen here:

