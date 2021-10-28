Life in the Red Podcast: Lining up the Huskers' four-game closing stretch and recapping VB and hoops action

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett are joined by Brent Wagner off the top to talk about Nebraska volleyball's 10-1 start to Big Ten play, Wednesday's loss to Wisconsin and what the Huskers will need to do well over the course of tough upcoming conference slate. Then the conversation turns to football (7:40 mark), NU's game against Purdue and the final four games of the regular season. We close with some hoops talk after the Huskers' scrimmage against Peru State on Wednesday night.