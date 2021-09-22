Life in the Red Podcast: Huskers kick off critical four-week stretch with surging MSU

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap Nebraska’s loss to Oklahoma and look forward to Saturday’s game at Michigan State. Could the matchup with the No. 20 Spartans be the biggest game of the Scott Frost era so far for the Huskers? The guys make game predictions and also sneak in a little hoops talk at the end in the latest edition of the Life in the Red podcast.
