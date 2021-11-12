 Skip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: Can Scott Frost pull this off? Breaking down a news-packed Husker bye week
Life in the Red Podcast: Can Scott Frost pull this off? Breaking down a news-packed Husker bye week

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a wild week in Nebraska football — Scott Frost is keeping his job but restructured his contract and fired four offensive assistants — and discuss whether the Huskers can pull off a major transition late in Year Four of the Frost era. That, plus a concerning Husker men's hoops opener and some late-breaking baseball news.

Watch here:

 

Listen here:

