Life in the Red Podcast: Can Scott Frost pull this off? Breaking down a news-packed Husker bye week

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a wild week in Nebraska football — Scott Frost is keeping his job but restructured his contract and fired four offensive assistants — and discuss whether the Huskers can pull off a major transition late in Year Four of the Frost era. That, plus a concerning Husker men's hoops opener and some late-breaking baseball news.
Watch here:
Listen here:
