Life in the Red: OC Matt Lubick says QB Adrian Martinez's game on 'another level' this spring

"I thought he had a good last year, especially with his completion percentage and really toward the end of the year," Lubick said. "He’s taken it to another level from a leadership standpoint and an accuracy standpoint. I even think from a fitness standpoint. I already knew he was a good athlete and he was fast, but he looks even a step faster.

"He’s throwing balls on time and he’s really making the receivers and tight ends and everyone look good because he’s putting the ball where it’s supposed to be on a consistent basis."

Timely throws come when a quarterback is making decisions on schedule, something that head coach Scott Frost, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and Martinez himself have all talked about many times over the past two years. Martinez has the arm to make any throw required, he just at times either has not been decisive enough or has struggled to consistently harness his mechanics.

"He’s always had great zip and arm strength — I think NFL arm strength — but the thing that I’ve noticed is he’s taken his accuracy another step," Lubick said. "When he has to put touch on the ball, he can put touch on the ball. That’s why we’ve been able to complete more deep balls than in the past.

"I’ve been really happy with the way he’s throwing the ball."

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.