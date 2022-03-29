Life in the Red: Mark Whipple's son, Austin, newest offensive QC coach for Huskers

Nebraska's newest off-field staffer has a familiar name.

Austin Whipple, the son of Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, is listed in the athletic department's online staff directory as an offensive quality control coach. He joined the program in recent weeks.

The younger of Mark Whipple's two sons, Austin played quarterback at Penn State and then UMass during Mark's second stint as the head coach there.

Football, perhaps not surprisingly, is the family business for the Whipples. Mark's older son, Spencer, also played quarterback in college and now is the assistant wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He works on that staff along with, among others, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the brother of Husker wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

Like most years, NU's added and lost several off-field staffers. Sean Beckton Jr., for example, recently left his post as a quality control coach here to take a job as the assistant director of sports performance at UCF. Steve DeMeo, who was an offensive QC for Nebraska in recent years, now works at LSU.

Among the spots still to fill for Husker head coach Scott Frost this offseason is the director of player development, an opening created when Marcus Castro-Walker left for a similar role at Florida.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.