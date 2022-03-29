 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red: Mark Whipple's son, Austin, newest offensive QC coach for Huskers

FB Spring Practice

Nebraska Cornhuskers Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple FB Spring Practice Nebraska Football

 Scott Bruhn

Nebraska's newest off-field staffer has a familiar name. 

Austin Whipple, the son of Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, is listed in the athletic department's online staff directory as an offensive quality control coach. He joined the program in recent weeks. 

The younger of Mark Whipple's two sons, Austin played quarterback at Penn State and then UMass during Mark's second stint as the head coach there. 

Football, perhaps not surprisingly, is the family business for the Whipples. Mark's older son, Spencer, also played quarterback in college and now is the assistant wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He works on that staff along with, among others, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the brother of Husker wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph. 

Like most years, NU's added and lost several off-field staffers. Sean Beckton Jr., for example, recently left his post as a quality control coach here to take a job as the assistant director of sports performance at UCF. Steve DeMeo, who was an offensive QC for Nebraska in recent years, now works at LSU. 

Among the spots still to fill for Husker head coach Scott Frost this offseason is the director of player development, an opening created when Marcus Castro-Walker left for a similar role at Florida. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

