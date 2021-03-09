 Skip to main content
Life in the Red: Lavonte David reportedly signing extension with Tampa Bay
Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

Tampa Bay inside linebacker Lavonte David celebrates at the end of Super Bowl 55 on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

 CHRIS O'MEARA, The Associated Press

Lavonte David is staying in Tampa to try to help the Buccaneers defend their Super Bowl title. 

David, a longtime NFL standout and former Nebraska star, has agreed to a two-year, $25 million extension to remain with Tampa Bay, according to a report from the NFL Network. 

David, 31, is coming off another strong season in which he racked up 117 tackles (12 for loss) and 1½ sacks. He has compiled 100-plus tackles in eight of his nine professional seasons since being drafted out of NU in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft. 

David played two seasons for NU after beginning his college career at Fort Scott (Kansas) Community College, compiling 285 tackles in just two years in Lincoln. 

The contract is the third for David in his professional career, all with Tampa Bay. After his four-year rookie contract, David signed a five-year, $50.25 million extension in August 2015.

David is just one member of several in the Tampa Bay organization with ties to Nebraska and NU. The general manager that decided to bring him back for two more years is Fremont native and Nebraska Wesleyan graduate Jason Licht. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

