Life in the Red: Husker DL coach Tony Tuioti has several candidates to fill the middle

A year ago, Nebraska found a graduate transfer to step in and ably play nose tackle in its 3-4 defense.
Darrion Daniels is in the NFL now, though. The Huskers are likely to rely on a group of players to hold down the interior of the defensive line rather than one player.
It’s an interesting set of options, too, headlined by Daniels’ younger brother, Damion, plus former junior college players Jordon Riley and Keem Green.
Daniels is now in his fourth season at Nebraska and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Tuesday that he’s continued to make progress toward being a reliable, regular contributor.
“I’m really proud of Damion,” Tuitoi said of the 6-foot-3, 340-pounder. “He’s come out and he’s competed each and every day. He knows that he’s got to get himself in shape and he’s doing everything he can to do that. He’s pushed himself to a point where he can probably play six, seven, eight snaps (in a row) for us. He’s doing everything he can in conditioning after practice and I’m really proud of the way he’s been able to attack practice each and every day.”
Daniels last year played mostly in relief of his brother or in short-yardage and goal-line situations.
“I feel like I have a lot of room for improvement,” Daniels said Tuesday. “Looking over the past years, I can kind of see how I burned gas a lot (quicker) back in the day. One thing I’ve been focusing on is to kind of get more conditioned and to be able to go more plays and take more reps than I used to and be that guy that coach can rely on to play even when I’m tired and just keep pushing.”
Riley provides a different body type inside at 6-6 and 340. Green, a former junior college product himself who appeared in four games while redshirting in 2019, has been working his way into being a versatile player over the course of the offseason.
“He’s come a long ways in terms of understanding the playbook,” Tuioti said of Green. “He can play end for us now, he can play nose for us now. Last year, he couldn’t learn the nose guard position, he only learned one position. Now he’s grown in understanding the defense.”
Riley, a midyear enrollee, was off to a fast start in the spring and had turned some heads in the first two days before it was shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Redshirt freshman Ty Robinson could also play on the interior, Tuioti said, but he’s also playing end in the Huskers’ 3-4. One of the unique aspects of the group this year: Robinson, Green and Riley all have the type of height and length that mean they can cross-train and hold up either inside or outside.
“Obviously, we have young guys coming in to push for his position in Jordon Riley, Keem Green and Ty Robinson, but Snacks (Daniels) shows up every single day. He’s been awesome. He’s had some great practices for us, been dominant at the point of the attack. That’s what we need out of him. We need that veteran leadership out of him, and I’m just glad he’s been able to step up to the plate and know that, hey, it’s his time to step up and lead and bring the young guys along with him.
“Snacks is somebody that I definitely, if we’re going into war, going into the fight, I want to go fight with Snacks.”
