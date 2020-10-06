Life in the Red: Husker DL coach Tony Tuioti has several candidates to fill the middle

A year ago, Nebraska found a graduate transfer to step in and ably play nose tackle in its 3-4 defense.

Darrion Daniels is in the NFL now, though. The Huskers are likely to rely on a group of players to hold down the interior of the defensive line rather than one player.

It’s an interesting set of options, too, headlined by Daniels’ younger brother, Damion, plus former junior college players Jordon Riley and Keem Green.

Daniels is now in his fourth season at Nebraska and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Tuesday that he’s continued to make progress toward being a reliable, regular contributor.

“I’m really proud of Damion,” Tuitoi said of the 6-foot-3, 340-pounder. “He’s come out and he’s competed each and every day. He knows that he’s got to get himself in shape and he’s doing everything he can to do that. He’s pushed himself to a point where he can probably play six, seven, eight snaps (in a row) for us. He’s doing everything he can in conditioning after practice and I’m really proud of the way he’s been able to attack practice each and every day.”

Daniels last year played mostly in relief of his brother or in short-yardage and goal-line situations.