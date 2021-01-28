Life in the Red: Husker defensive analyst heading back to the NFL, per reports

Nebraska's defense got a behind-the-scenes assist from Bill McGovern in 2020.

He'll be back in the NFL in 2021.

McGovern spent 2020 as an analyst for the Huskers, working under defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and helping with the NU front seven, but he's leaving to become the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

McGovern in 2019 was a linebackers coach with the New York Giants along with Mike Dawson. When that staff was fired and Dawson returned to Lincoln to be the outside linebackers coach for the Huskers, McGovern ended up here, too, in an off-field role.

The presence of analysts has become increasingly common in power conference college football and sometimes serves as a stop-over option for coaches who are between jobs — even highly qualified ones like McGovern.

