Life in the Red: How a player committing 'a buffet plate full of f-ups' can actually be a good thing

  Updated
Jaeden Gould

Nebraska freshman DB Jaeden Gould, seen here during his high school days at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, has impressed secondary coach Travis Fisher in his short time on campus so far. 

 NJ.com

Travis Fisher was explaining on Monday how it is that sophomore Marques Buford, who has been on campus for all of one year, is no longer a "young guy" when he mentioned a four-star freshman midyear enrollee and dropped the line of the spring so far. 

"Once you get to a certain point, once you get past that 'mama dropped you off stage,' you're here and go through a spring or a semester, you're an old guy. You're no longer a new guy," Fisher said.

"Jaeden Gould is a new guy. He has, like, a buffet plate full of f-ups, you know what I'm saying? He can do that and be fine, because we'll get him coached up and get him right." 

Oh, right, Jaeden Gould. The touted prospect from New Jersey hasn't arrived with quite as much fanfare as recruits like him sometimes do, mostly because there are several scholarship transfers in the secondary and 10 overall that are perhaps more likely to have an impact right away this fall. 

Gould (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), the former Bergen Catholic standout, has been on campus since January and Fisher said he's happy with the work so far, buffet plate and all. 

"He's doing a great job. He's like a baby Marques when he got here. He's doing a great job. Those safeties, man, I'm just going to tell you, it's hard to play safety. It is hard to play that position in this defense because those guys have got to do it all. And then they've got to do their job." 

Tough duty for a young guy, who's likely in for a full plate for the rest of spring. But Fisher seems to think Gould is up for pushing through it. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

