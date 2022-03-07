Life in the Red: How a player committing 'a buffet plate full of f-ups' can actually be a good thing

Travis Fisher was explaining on Monday how it is that sophomore Marques Buford, who has been on campus for all of one year, is no longer a "young guy" when he mentioned a four-star freshman midyear enrollee and dropped the line of the spring so far.

"Once you get to a certain point, once you get past that 'mama dropped you off stage,' you're here and go through a spring or a semester, you're an old guy. You're no longer a new guy," Fisher said.

"Jaeden Gould is a new guy. He has, like, a buffet plate full of f-ups, you know what I'm saying? He can do that and be fine, because we'll get him coached up and get him right."

Oh, right, Jaeden Gould. The touted prospect from New Jersey hasn't arrived with quite as much fanfare as recruits like him sometimes do, mostly because there are several scholarship transfers in the secondary and 10 overall that are perhaps more likely to have an impact right away this fall.

Gould (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), the former Bergen Catholic standout, has been on campus since January and Fisher said he's happy with the work so far, buffet plate and all.

"He's doing a great job. He's like a baby Marques when he got here. He's doing a great job. Those safeties, man, I'm just going to tell you, it's hard to play safety. It is hard to play that position in this defense because those guys have got to do it all. And then they've got to do their job."

Tough duty for a young guy, who's likely in for a full plate for the rest of spring. But Fisher seems to think Gould is up for pushing through it.

