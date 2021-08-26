Life in the Red Hot Topic: What does it look like if Nebraska loses at Illinois?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Life in the Red Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
It may not make or break the season, but what does it look like if Nebraska goes to Illinois … and loses?
Basnett: We’ve talked about the pressure, weight of the world on Scott Frost’s shoulders, Adrian Martinez, this defense, whatever it may be. What if Illinois goes up 10-0, 14-10, and Nebraska doesn’t respond? And … they don’t win, basically the point. What happens then?
I think we all agree the next week will be a tire fire on several different fronts.
But it’s fascinating to me. And I’m not saying Nebraska is going to lose this game, but, what if they do?
Sipple: It will be very pleasant, throughout the state. The mood will be wonderful.
Gabriel: Social media will be a bastion of calmness and perspective.
Sipple: There won’t be anybody eviscerating anybody for the entire week.
Basnett: We’ve only been talking about the coach’s body language at a press conference for the last two weeks now, basically, so I can’t imagine what a loss in an actual football game will look like.
Sipple: The season will become very pleasant.
Basnett: If they lose, Fordham’s probably not a sellout the next week. Especially if it’s mistake-filled. If it looks like all the other losses under Scott Frost, boy, oh, boy. Now you throw a potential ending of the sellout streak on top of that. Then, OK, you lose to Illinois but you beat Fordham and Buffalo. Have you built anything positive if you beat Fordham and Buffalo? I don’t know.
It’s a tone-setter for sure. And the external pressure only ratchets up. We know there’s pressure on Scott Frost.
Sipple: I’ll tell you something interesting. It’s just the state of affairs, but if you think about it, Nebraska is better off starting the season on the road. I think because of what you’re saying, which is, if they get down early, which is very plausible because … that Illinois offense might have the upper hand early just because they can throw the unexpected at you a little bit, get you on your heels, then how do you respond?
In Memorial Stadium, if things would start going badly early, the players can literally hear the conversations in the stands. The stadium gets really tight, the players can feel that. They are better off, I think, on the road.
Basnett: A lot of reasons for Nebraska to win this game, obviously, but boy, the thought of them not winning this game, it’s almost more interesting than if they win.
Gabriel: The other interesting picture would be, if Nebraska just comes out smoking. Given the pressure, and given the offseason, and given the stakes and all of that, the other thing that would be really interesting would be 28-0 five minutes into the second quarter.
And probably also unlikely, but they’ve got a veteran defense, and a defense that feels like it can play well, and if they come out — I just think the interesting part the other way is if they came out and stomped Illinois. Because if that happens, there would be this question about how quickly does all the other stuff go away.
And it’s not like they can answer every question in 60 minutes on Saturday, but I would find it a very interesting study on what they feel like they’ve got in there if that team comes out more than ready to play and puts on a show. I just think either end of the spectrum would be kind of wild.
