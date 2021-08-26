 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red Hot Topic: What does it look like if Nebraska loses at Illinois?
0 Comments
topical

Life in the Red Hot Topic: What does it look like if Nebraska loses at Illinois?

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 11.21

Illinois' Chase Brown (2) looks for a hole in the Nebraska defensive line in the first quarter of a Nov. 21, 2020, game at Memorial Stadium.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Life in the Red Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.

It may not make or break the season, but what does it look like if Nebraska goes to Illinois … and loses?

Basnett: We’ve talked about the pressure, weight of the world on Scott Frost’s shoulders, Adrian Martinez, this defense, whatever it may be. What if Illinois goes up 10-0, 14-10, and Nebraska doesn’t respond? And … they don’t win, basically the point. What happens then?

I think we all agree the next week will be a tire fire on several different fronts.

But it’s fascinating to me. And I’m not saying Nebraska is going to lose this game, but, what if they do?

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Sipple: It will be very pleasant, throughout the state. The mood will be wonderful.

Gabriel: Social media will be a bastion of calmness and perspective.

Sipple: There won’t be anybody eviscerating anybody for the entire week.

Basnett: We’ve only been talking about the coach’s body language at a press conference for the last two weeks now, basically, so I can’t imagine what a loss in an actual football game will look like.

Sipple: The season will become very pleasant.

Basnett: If they lose, Fordham’s probably not a sellout the next week. Especially if it’s mistake-filled. If it looks like all the other losses under Scott Frost, boy, oh, boy. Now you throw a potential ending of the sellout streak on top of that. Then, OK, you lose to Illinois but you beat Fordham and Buffalo. Have you built anything positive if you beat Fordham and Buffalo? I don’t know.

It’s a tone-setter for sure. And the external pressure only ratchets up. We know there’s pressure on Scott Frost.

Sipple: I’ll tell you something interesting. It’s just the state of affairs, but if you think about it, Nebraska is better off starting the season on the road. I think because of what you’re saying, which is, if they get down early, which is very plausible because … that Illinois offense might have the upper hand early just because they can throw the unexpected at you a little bit, get you on your heels, then how do you respond?

In Memorial Stadium, if things would start going badly early, the players can literally hear the conversations in the stands. The stadium gets really tight, the players can feel that. They are better off, I think, on the road.

Basnett: A lot of reasons for Nebraska to win this game, obviously, but boy, the thought of them not winning this game, it’s almost more interesting than if they win.

Gabriel: The other interesting picture would be, if Nebraska just comes out smoking. Given the pressure, and given the offseason, and given the stakes and all of that, the other thing that would be really interesting would be 28-0 five minutes into the second quarter.

And probably also unlikely, but they’ve got a veteran defense, and a defense that feels like it can play well, and if they come out — I just think the interesting part the other way is if they came out and stomped Illinois. Because if that happens, there would be this question about how quickly does all the other stuff go away.

And it’s not like they can answer every question in 60 minutes on Saturday, but I would find it a very interesting study on what they feel like they’ve got in there if that team comes out more than ready to play and puts on a show. I just think either end of the spectrum would be kind of wild.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News