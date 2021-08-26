Life in the Red Hot Topic: What does it look like if Nebraska loses at Illinois?

Basnett: We’ve only been talking about the coach’s body language at a press conference for the last two weeks now, basically, so I can’t imagine what a loss in an actual football game will look like.

Sipple: The season will become very pleasant.

Basnett: If they lose, Fordham’s probably not a sellout the next week. Especially if it’s mistake-filled. If it looks like all the other losses under Scott Frost, boy, oh, boy. Now you throw a potential ending of the sellout streak on top of that. Then, OK, you lose to Illinois but you beat Fordham and Buffalo. Have you built anything positive if you beat Fordham and Buffalo? I don’t know.

It’s a tone-setter for sure. And the external pressure only ratchets up. We know there’s pressure on Scott Frost.

Sipple: I’ll tell you something interesting. It’s just the state of affairs, but if you think about it, Nebraska is better off starting the season on the road. I think because of what you’re saying, which is, if they get down early, which is very plausible because … that Illinois offense might have the upper hand early just because they can throw the unexpected at you a little bit, get you on your heels, then how do you respond?