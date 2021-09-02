Life in the Red Hot Topic: What can Nebraska do this weekend to change your perception of the team and the season?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Life in the Red Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
Can Nebraska do anything this weekend to change your perception of this team and the season?
Sipple: There’s not much, first of all. But there are maybe a couple big picture things. I want to see crispness. I want to see a team that executes — they don’t have to be perfect, but executes at a high level. Because there shouldn’t be a lot of stress.
Nebraska’s not going to be outmatched. There’s no reason why it shouldn’t be able to execute at a high level throughout this game. Because they’re not going to be facing an opponent that’s bigger and stronger and faster. They’re not going to face an opponent that’s much deeper talentwise like maybe they would against an Ohio State or Wisconsin.
So there’s no real reason in my mind why they can’t play a fairly clean game, if not a very clean game.
Gabriel: Yeah I’m in a similar boat. I’ve thought about this, not only in the context of this week, but over the next three. I mean, they’re obviously huge favorites this weekend against Fordham, they’re going to be big favorites, I would imagine, against Buffalo next, and then they’re going to be huge underdogs against Oklahoma on September 18 in Norman.
So whether you’re talking about this week or you’re talking about the next three, what are you going to think differently about Nebraska on Sept. 19 than you do now?
I think a lot of it has to do with execution. A lot of it has do to with, hey, can you just play the next two weeks without really committing any penalties; without making a bad mistake; without getting yourself backed up?
Against Fordham you might be able to survive a holding penalty. First-and-20, maybe that doesn’t kill you Saturday. But it will down the way.
Can you play 60 minutes without those types of errors? If they’re self-inflicted, if it’s shooting yourself in the foot, then it still matters against Fordham. Because you want to see that level of clean play.
The other thing would be, it would just be good — if they go hang 60 points or something like that, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s all fixed. But I think that it would be good for the players to feel what it feels like to play a long stretch in rhythm on offense — where it feels like you can’t do anything wrong; where it feels like you’re hot, like you’ve got options.
I don’t think that they’ve necessarily felt that in a while. And so, just bottling a little bit of that, and maybe you can carry some of it over to Buffalo and carry some of it over to Oklahoma, that would be a benefit that maybe the players can get out of just playing good and feeling good.
Basnett: I’m with you guys. Act like you’ve been coached. Act like you’ve been drilled not to run backwards to the 1-yard line and catch a punt and then throw it out of the end zone. Act like it’s bad to drive a quarterback into the ground and then get up and stand over him.
Just don’t do all this dumb stuff. It’s the same crap every week, and you guys see it, too. We saw everything last week that we saw every game last year, and every game the year before that.
They’re probably not going to be perfect on Saturday, but just don’t do the egregiously stupid stuff against Fordham, that you can probably get away with against Fordham, that you probably can’t against anybody else.
They’re going to win the game by a lot, more than likely — they better win the game by a lot, or there’s going to be bigger issues to talk about than execution. But just act like a football team that’s been coached, act like a football team that doesn’t have disconnect between the plan in practice and in the game.
Act like a Big Ten football team. I think that’s the simplest way to say it.
