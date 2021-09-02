Life in the Red Hot Topic: What can Nebraska do this weekend to change your perception of the team and the season?

So whether you’re talking about this week or you’re talking about the next three, what are you going to think differently about Nebraska on Sept. 19 than you do now?

I think a lot of it has to do with execution. A lot of it has do to with, hey, can you just play the next two weeks without really committing any penalties; without making a bad mistake; without getting yourself backed up?

Against Fordham you might be able to survive a holding penalty. First-and-20, maybe that doesn’t kill you Saturday. But it will down the way.

Can you play 60 minutes without those types of errors? If they’re self-inflicted, if it’s shooting yourself in the foot, then it still matters against Fordham. Because you want to see that level of clean play.

The other thing would be, it would just be good — if they go hang 60 points or something like that, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s all fixed. But I think that it would be good for the players to feel what it feels like to play a long stretch in rhythm on offense — where it feels like you can’t do anything wrong; where it feels like you’re hot, like you’ve got options.