Life in the Red: Here's what Husker senior TE Jack Stoll has to say about Thomas Fidone, freshmen

The senior is impressed with the incoming group.
Nebraska senior tight end Jack Stoll says he likes what he sees from the Huskers' three-man tight end class.
In a video series on Huskers.com, the school's official website, voice of the Huskers Greg Sharpe talked with current members of Nebraska's team about each of the incoming players.
Stoll, the senior from Colorado, talked about each of NU's three incoming tight ends. They are, of course, four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa), James Carnie (Norris) and A.J. Rollins (Creighton Prep).
Stoll on Fidone: "Just like the other guys, it seems like he's got a good frame underneath him and the more I watch his tape, he's really just kind of able to overpower some of these guys. He looks like he has a unique style of play and it will be interesting to see, when he gets here. It looks like they use him in a lot of unique ways back in high school, so it will be interesting to see how that ends up translating here at Nebraska.
"He just looks like one of these kids, he looks like he's just on a different level than everybody else in high school. He's killing it out there."
Stoll on Carnie: "The first thing I notice with his tape is, again, really great size and especially with him, I'm noticing a lot more speed. He looks like a great athlete. They're spreading (defenses) out and he's out-running some of the wide receivers on his team. That's something that really stands out. Burning safeties, especially in the secondary. ... He looks like he has a lot of speed, a lot of potential, and especially for someone coming right out of high school, it looks like he's got some good breaks coming out of the top of his route."
On Rollins: "The first thing I notice about A.J. is I think he has really good size and from every play, it looks like he's being pretty physical and has really good movement. He's out-running people and even having a big frame like he does, that's something you can really build off of. I noticed he's playing a little bit of running back, fullback and he really looks like a versatile guy, versatile kid and, especially here at Nebraska, that's something we love in the tight end room is being able to do everything.
"It looks like he has good hands and is willing to go up and go out and make a play. That's what we're looking for."
