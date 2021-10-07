Life in the Red: Frost on radio says Will Honas will try to play again in 2022

"Again, (Saturday against Northwestern) was one game. We've got to make sure he can do that week by week, but definitely a good first appearance for Jaq."

High praise for Daniels: Maybe it's no surprise, but Frost said junior defensive tackle and captain Damion Daniels is playing at a high level so far this year.

"Kind of the heart and soul of that defense," Frost said. "Obviously Ty Robinson and a bunch of others are playing well. DT and Casey Rogers is getting pretty close to ready to go. You feel good about that group and they’ve got a big task on Saturday. Michigan’s running the ball on everyone they’re playing and that’s what they want to do. They’re going to get in a bunch of formations and shifts and hit you with a variety of runs."

Daniels wasn't always able to play long sequences against anybody, let alone a physical team like Michigan.

"I think when we first got here, he could only play a play or two and then get him out of there," Frost said. "He’s done an unbelievable job on and off the field. He’s our most vocal leader and he’s doing a heck of a job."

Offensive identity forming?: A caller asked Frost about his playbook and how much the Huskers have installed.