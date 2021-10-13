Life in the Red: Frost, Alberts talk 'reset button' and psychology with Will Compton on podcast

Compton had the bus that his podcast is recorded in towed from Nashville to Lincoln at the last minute to record the show there and, in addition to some barbs about the lack of air conditioning on a warm Friday afternoon and whether Compton could play special teams for the Huskers against UM, there were a couple of interesting nuggets from Frost and Alberts.

"You know what we did last week? Because there's been some things that have happened to us that you can't even anticipate them happening. It's just, it's been 'How the heck did that happen?'" Frost said, in reference to mistakes his team has made. "What we did last week is just trying a new tact with them. I talked to the team about, for three years we've been fixing this and fixing this and fixing this and fixing this. And that's all fine, except then you're focusing on the problems. I don't want us focusing on the problems anymore. So I asked them, what do you do when you're playing Madden with somebody and it's 21-0?