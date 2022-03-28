 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red: Former Huskers WR Stanley Morgan re-ups with Bengals

  • Updated
Stanley Morgan

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) tries to get past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Dakari Monroe (43) during the second half of an NFL preseason game on Aug. 10, 2019.

 Associated Press file photo

The Nebraska-to-Cincinnati connections appear to be in position to remain strong in 2022. 

Former Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. re-signed with the Bengals on Monday, the franchise announced via social media. According to the team, Morgan agreed to a two-year contract that will keep him in orange and black through the 2023 season. The deal was first reported last week. 

In Cincinnati, Morgan's position coach is former NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters and his head coach, of course, is former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor. 

Morgan only had two catches for 11 yards last year and has five for 29 in 34 career games since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but he's turned himself into a valuable special teams player in addition to his receiving work. Morgan, according to the team, has 19 career special teams tackles and served as a gunner on the Bengals' punt team during its run to the Super Bowl last year. 

Morgan played in 17 total games in 2021 after just six in 2020 and 11 in 2019. 

Among other former Huskers who have agreed to deals recently, fullback Andy Janovich signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans last week. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

