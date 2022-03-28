Life in the Red: Former Huskers WR Stanley Morgan re-ups with Bengals

The Nebraska-to-Cincinnati connections appear to be in position to remain strong in 2022.
Former Husker wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. re-signed with the Bengals on Monday, the franchise announced via social media. According to the team, Morgan agreed to a two-year contract that will keep him in orange and black through the 2023 season. The deal was first reported last week.
In Cincinnati, Morgan's position coach is former NU offensive coordinator Troy Walters and his head coach, of course, is former Husker quarterback Zac Taylor.
Morgan only had two catches for 11 yards last year and has five for 29 in 34 career games since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but he's turned himself into a valuable special teams player in addition to his receiving work. Morgan, according to the team, has 19 career special teams tackles and served as a gunner on the Bengals' punt team during its run to the Super Bowl last year.
Morgan played in 17 total games in 2021 after just six in 2020 and 11 in 2019.
Among other former Huskers who have agreed to deals recently, fullback Andy Janovich signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans last week.
Photos: A look back at Stanley Morgan's historic Nebraska football career
South Alabama vs. Nebraska, 9.12.15
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) puts South Alabama cornerback Jeremy Reaves (9) down with a stiff arm in first-quarter action at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
South Alabama vs. Nebraska, 9.12.15
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan (left) goes up for a pass against South Alabama cornerback Jalen Thompson in 2015. Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said Monday that going forward it's OK for conference teams to play FCS opponents in years where teams play only four league home games.
FRANCIS GARDLER/Lincoln Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Indiana, 10/15
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan is clear for takeoff on a 72-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.
KRISTIN STREFF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Iowa, 11.25.16
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) dives in for a touchdown under coverage from Iowa defensive back Joshua Jackson (15) during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, at Kinnick Stadium.
Journal Star file photo
Music City Bowl, Nebraska vs. Tennessee, 12/30/16
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) puts a stiff arm on Tennessee defensive lineman LaTroy Lewis (4) during the Music City Bowl in Nashville in December of 2016.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 10/28/17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) gains 7 yards before being tackled by Purdue's Josh Okonye (right) during the third quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 11/4/17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) gets the best of Northwestern cornerback Montre Hartage (24) on a first-quarter reception at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 11/4/17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) can't make the catch inbounds as Northwestern cornerback Montre Hartage (24) defends on the play 1:08 left in the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 11/11/17
Nebraska's Stanley Morgan hauls in a pass over Minnesota's Adekunle Ayinde to set up a touchdown two plays later during fourth quarter Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. Iowa, 11/24/17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan and quarterback Tanner Lee (13) celebrate a second-quarter score against Iowa Nov. 24 at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Nebraska vs. Iowa, 11/24/17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan (8) makes a one-handed touchdown catch against Iowa in November at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers will play Iowa on the last week of the season from 2022-25.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Troy vs. Nebraska, 9/15/18
Nebraska's Stanley Morgan hauls in a touchdown pass against Troy during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
AP Nebraska Wisconsin Football
Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. leaps over Wisconsin's Deron Harrell after a catch during the first half of the Oct. 6, 2018, game in Madison, Wisconsin.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan pulls in a pass from Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez for a first down in the fourth quarter Saturday against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan celebrates the Huskers' win over Michigan State in the snow at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan runs past Michigan State safety David Dowell at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 11.17
Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan is wide-open to catch a pass in the second half against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM Journal Star
