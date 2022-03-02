Life in the Red: As Mickey Joseph rattles off NU's slot receivers, a player tends to stand out

As new Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph rattled off players who are practicing in the slot position this spring, one name in particular stood out.
Omar Manning, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is an intriguing figure at the position.
"It's a big target," Joseph told reporters earlier this week. "It's kind of different. But Coach (Mark) Whipple likes a big target as an inside guy."
Manning last season caught 26 passes for 380 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for 3-9 Nebraska, mostly as an outside receiver.
Samori Toure excelled in the slot position for NU in 2021, leading the team with 46 receptions for 898 yards and five TDs.
Whipple took over as the Huskers' offensive coordinator in December and obviously brings new ideas to the table.
As for this spring, look for Trey Palmer to make a big impression in the slot during Nebraska's workouts. In 2021 at LSU, Palmer caught 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns, ranking third on the team in TD receptions and fourth in catches.
In addition to Palmer and Manning, Joseph said junior Brody Belt and New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda are earmarked to play in the slot.
"We're going to have four kids who can go inside and play," the coach said.
Joseph was asked what he looks for in a slot receiver.
"First of all, you have to be twitchy," he said. "You have to be a willing participant to go across the middle and catch the ball in traffic. You also have to have a good football IQ because of the things we ask you to do. We ask you run option routes, we ask you to run over routes, we ask you to run delta routes. We ask you to do a lot. We ask you to run bubbles.
"You have to be able to get out of traffic because you're in the middle of that mess every single time. Outside guys, they can release outside and nobody's out there. The guy inside, he's always trying to direct himself through traffic."
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27
Where: Dublin, Ireland
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!