Life in the Red: A look at several Huskers who are in line to play multiple positions this spring

Nebraska’s football program has a lot of ground to cover this spring, but the 15 practices and five weeks of work also provide a ton of chances to experiment with different combinations of players in different spots.

Several offensive linemen and defensive linemen will shuffle around, but there are many other players that coaches mentioned on Monday as having multi-position flexibility.

Here is a quick rundown of some of those players and where they might find themselves playing at times this spring.

Chris Kolarevic: At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds and as one of the best athletic testers on the roster, Kolarevic is perhaps the closest physical comparison to departed second-team AP All-American JoJo Domann on the roster. That doesn’t mean Kolarevic can replicate all of the things Domann did for the Huskers in 2021, but it should come as no surprise that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Monday that the former Northern Iowa transfer is getting a look at the nickel spot.

“He’s going to get some work there this spring, for sure,” Chinander said. “He’s a guy that can really run. I don’t know what his ability is yet because I’ve seen him today and before we came up (to interviews) I watched probably 20 plays before we got up here, so I need to see what he can do in that coverage modality. I think we know he’s really good around the football, he can play in the run, he can blitz off the edge.”

Kolarevic played in rotation at inside linebacker last year, but was a distant third in terms of playing time to the top pair of Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer. If NU can continue to develop depth at ILB — Eteva Mauga-Clements got top-line repetitions with Henrich on Monday because of injuries to Reimer and Garrett Snodgrass — that might free up Kolarevic to better use his athleticism in space rather than playing in the box full time.

Isaac Gifford: Gifford started at nickel in November against Iowa after Domann had surgery on his wrist and enters spring as perhaps the favorite for that job. However, depending on how the chips fall in the secondary, Chinander made it clear he thinks the sophomore could also handle a full-time role in the secondary.

“Isaac is super smart football-wise. I think he’d have no issue if we wanted him to move back to safety, either one, field or boundary, or stay down there in the nickel. I like Isaac a lot because of his position-flex,” Chinander said of the Lincoln Southeast grad.

The nickels group, which also includes Javin Wright, is versatile by nature. Chinander said the race for jobs in the secondary will have some impact on the nickel position, too, because the next-best player could be a guy who just loses out on a corner or safety job or it could be someone who is working as a nickel currently.

Marques Buford: The rising young player in Travis Fisher’s secondary got onto the field as a true freshman in 2021 primarily on special teams, but also in some reserve work at cornerback. This spring? He will continue to get some work on the edge, but Fisher said Buford is playing mostly safety.

Buford is listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. Fisher clearly thinks highly of him and believes he can play any spot in the back end.

Omar Manning: The physically imposing, 6-4, 225-pounder is a prototypical outside receiver, but assistant coach Mickey Joseph said Manning is also going to get some time working out of the slot this spring.

“He’s a big target, it’s kind of different, but (offensive coordinator Mark) Whipple likes a big target as the inside guy,” Joseph said Monday.

That’s not to say that Manning will play only inside. In fact, LSU transfer Trey Palmer likely begins the spring as the top option in the slot, but it’s clear the offensive staff wants to have options for the inside position and Whipple and Joseph want Manning to be one of them.

Brody Belt: Joseph mentioned Belt in the slot conversation, too, along with Manning, Palmer and New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda. But in addition to playing slot, Belt is also getting some repetitions at running back according to head coach Scott Frost.

The walk-on has found his way into playing time each of the past three seasons and will continue to be at least in the picture because of his versatility.

