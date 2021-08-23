Life in the Red: 20 questions in 5 minutes, 7 seconds with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost

Q: What is it about the way they’re preparing that you like?

Frost: “They’re playing hard. We’re getting good leadership. I think the focus is there. The guys are excited.”

Q: Illinois, I know it’s difficult with a new coaching staff to prepare for them, but can you go back and look at some of their personnel from last year, are there some guys that jump out? How much do you kind of balance looking back at their personnel with also not knowing exactly what a new staff will do

Frost: “Yeah, there are some challenges to playing a team that has a new staff. We didn’t play very well against them last year, made some mistakes. We need to play better this year. I think the guys are locked in on that.”

Q: How much do you think the Illinois coaching staff will draw from the stuff that Bielema did at Wisconsin and Arkansas as opposed to making it fit to what they have there?

Frost: “I have no idea. All we can do is guess. We’re just doing the best we can to prepare for the game.”