Lessons learned at UNO will serve Alberts well with Huskers, say those Mavericks closest to him

Omaha wanted to be able to sell tickets to an eager fan base while the arena was still being finished. That meant working out a way to make it happen before fans could even see the finished product.

Alberts pushed Logan and his department to find a way, even as UNO's ticket office dealt with the crush of work that comes with a team making a run at a national title.

"He was somebody who certainly wanted the best out of you," Logan said. "If he thought that he wasn't quite getting that, he was going to have a talk with you.

"It's going to be frank, but he's still a very genuine guy. He wants you to succeed."

Logan and his department got the job done. Baxter opened to rave reviews that October.

"It's tough to describe how truly genuine he was," Logan said. "He wants the best out of you, but he's also going to try and give you the tools to make sure that you are being the best you can be."

For those who worked with Alberts, his UNO legacy is secure. While that opinion may differ among some in the public, those who saw him up close agree the things he learned in Omaha will help him in Lincoln.