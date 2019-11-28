Legacy of Husker senior class, like the fate of this season, remains TBD headed into Black Friday

At some point, Mohamed Barry is sure, he will look back on his final game at Memorial Stadium and think about what the moment meant and consider the emotions that course through Nebraska’s emotional leader.

In the moments after Saturday’s win against Maryland, though, the senior inside linebacker had already put that out of his mind for the time being.

He will certainly feel it on Friday in the moments before his Huskers kick off against Iowa, but then, he said, it will be time to put that away and focus on the task at hand.

“That’s something you someday look back on and say, ‘Dang, that was a great moment in my life,’” Barry said after NU beat Maryland 54-7 to improve to 5-6 on the season. “But you’ve got to prepare like every other week but just a different type of intensity.”

This is the first time in three years that Senior Day at Memorial Stadium means more than just a sendoff to the latest group of Huskers who are wrapping up their football careers.