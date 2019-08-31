The Eric Lee Story in three words.
Good things (and misguided throws from the opponent) come to those who wait and work and work some more. A great story.
Maybe it will be the 2019 Nebraska football story. Maybe. Saturday’s overall Husker performance left a little to be desired. Not in Lee’s case, however.
The senior cornerback-turned-safety had the game of his life in Nebraska’s 35-21 victory over South Alabama. Lee had two of Nebraska’s three interceptions, including a 38-yard TD return that gave NU a 21-7 third-quarter lead.
Two years ago, Lee told the Journal Star: "Just take every day as a learning experience to get better. In football, you're just one play away from getting in the game, so just be patient. Your time will come."
The Lee line included four tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown, one big breakup and another really cool stat: One post-game appearance at the lectern, right after head coach Scott Frost and star quarterback Adrian Martinez.
There was also one emotional phone call with his dad minutes after the game.
“He was in tears,” Lee said. “Just saying how proud he was of me.”
Things have not gone exactly as Lee hoped when arriving at NU in January 2015 as a four-star defensive back from Valor Christian High in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. There have been doubts. On both sides of this deal.
Lee said his father, who has a doctorate from Nebraska, told him to keep the faith when Lee thought about leaving the Huskers. And he did think about leaving the Huskers on occasion.
“Yeah, to be realistic, yeah. I’m thankful to have my dad.”
He said his dad told him to gut it out and hang in there.
“Keep working. Keep working.”
And on the other side, it is no secret that Frost and his staff were not sure Lee was a guy they wanted to keep on the roster when they took over in 2018.
But they stuck with Lee, and Lee stuck with them, and those sticky hands made some big plays Saturday.
Playing in place of injured junior Deontai Williams, Lee put NU in control of the game when he, first, broke up a nice long toss by South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson, and then got in front of a sideline pattern throw to take it and score.
Perfect, especially when your Twitter handle is @Pick6_Lee.
Lee also had an interception to help seal the victory in the fourth quarter.
He gave Frost something good to talk about after a game not exactly filled with positives. The head coach is really pleased with the progress of Lee and fellow safety Marquel Dismuke.
“Those two guys have persevered through a lot,” Frost said. “They’ve been in my bad graces a little bit, going back to when I first got here. They’re doing everything the right way now. They’re good teammates.
“If you look to our secondary, we’ve got a lot of guys that persevered through the coaching change and what we were expecting of them, and now they’re some of our best teammates and today, some of our best players.”
Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson was not surprised to see Lee reach Star of the Game status.
“E-Lee, that’s the mentality you’ve got to have — next man up. So he did what he’s supposed to do,” Jackson said. “I mean, ain’t no surprises here. He’s been doing that all camp, all summer. We’ve got all the trust in the world in E-Lee, and he showed the world that today.”
He showed the world, yep, and maybe saved the day for a team that really needed a new hero Saturday.
And the story gets better. Next week it’s back to Colorado to face the Buffaloes.
“I had last year’s game circled on my schedule, and I have this year’s game circled on my schedule. Being able to go play against those kids, and I know a lot of the kids on their team.
“I’m just excited to go back out there and take CU down.”
Sounds like a guy who is mighty glad he’s still a Husker.
“Since I committed here back in 2014,” Lee said, “being able to finally reach this day and make the plays I’m capable of out on the field, to showcase it on this level.
“I’ve been waiting for that my whole life.”
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis (22) (left) tries to strip the ball from South Alabama's Tra Minter (5) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington rushes against South Alabama in the third quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (left) carries a little boy off the field after the Huskers defeated South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks to a reporter after the Huskers defeated South Alabama 35-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong (98) (center) punts the ball in a game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong (98) punts against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry (left) tackles South Alabama's Khameron Taylor just as he makes it in to the end zone on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Max Smith (left) cheers as the Huskers score a touchdown against South Alabama while his friend takes a nap on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington avoids getting tackled by South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle is attended to after getting hurt during a play against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis (22) celebrates with Collin Miller after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Husker fans watch the game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Huskers safety Eric Lee as they walk off the field after the team's 35-21 win over South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska safety Eric Lee (left) picks off a pass intended for South Alabama's Cade Sutherland in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Lee had a pick-six in the third quarter against the Jaguars.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Husker football players run out on to the field before a game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Husker cheerleaders run with flags that spell out "Nebraska" after the Huskers scored a touchdown against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
The Husker marching band takes the field before a game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Husker cheerleaders perform before a game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost greets people as he walks onto the field against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama's Jalen Tolber (8) can't collect a pass during the first half of a football game against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama's quarterback Cephus Johnson scores the team's first touchdown in the first half of a football game against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (19) and Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson (21) celebrate deflecting a pass in the first half of a football game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) runs with the ball in the first quarter during a football game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) reacts after getting tackled short of the goal line after a long run in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) breaks up an interception attempt by South Alabama's Keith Gallmon (33) in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs towards the goal line before getting tackled in the first quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills (26) scored two first-half touchdowns against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Herbie Husker high-fives fans after the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost waves as he leads the team off the buses as they tried a new location for the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Fans look on as buses carrying the Nebraska football team arrive before a game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
A Nebraska flag flying above Memorial Stadium is shown reflected in a puddle on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
EMILY HANEY Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and offensive line coach Greg Austin wait as the team assembles after they got off the buses as they tried a new location for the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) greets fans during the Unity Walk on Saturday before a football game against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) greets fans during the Unity Walk on Saturday before a football game against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Herbie Husker looks on as buses carrying Nebraska football players arrive on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the team off the buses as they tried a new location for the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Kai Ranaekers dives through a tunnel as part of an obstacle course before a football game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Seven-year-old Jackson Strickler of Fremont heaves a "cheeseburger" while playing cornhole for a pair of socks prior to the Nebraska-South Alabama game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Kash Kowalski of Norfolk gets a balloon hat fitted on to his head before a football game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
The Nebraska football players take part in the Unity Walk on Saturday before the game against South Alabama.
CHRIS BASNETT, Journal Star
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis (22) celebrates his fourth-quarter fumble recover for a touchdown with Husker teammate Collin Miller on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander watches the team during pre-game warm-ups Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington gestures toward one of his teammates during pre-game warmups Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out before their game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry tackles South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson as Collin Miller (31) comes over to help in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska tight end Jack Stoll (86) runs for a first down on a pass from Huskers' quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) in the first quarter against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (right) tackles South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws on the run as he's pursued by South Alabama's Tre Young in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson is pursued by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels (79) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander directs his players during pre-game warm-ups Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska center Cameron Jurgens (51) snaps the ball before blocking South Alabama's Jordon Beaton (49) in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) celebrates a tackle of South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska's JD Spielman (10) breaks the attempted tackle of South Alabama's Zac Crosby (85) on a punt returned for a touchdown in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska safety Eric Lee returns an interception for a third-quarter touchdown against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska's JD Spielman returns a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (1) shakes off an attempted tackle from South Alabama's Travis Reed in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
AP. Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) carries the ball during the second half against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington (28) carries the ball during the second half against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Nebraska won 35-21.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska fans hold up shoes during a kickoff in the second half of a Husker game against South Alabama on Saturday.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks off the field following the Huskers' victory over South Alabama on Saturday.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis recovers a fumble by South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson for a touchdown during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 35-21.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
A view of Memorial Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Nebraska and South Alabama on Saturday.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska running back Maurice Washington carries the ball during the second half against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez hands off to running back Maurice Washington during the second half against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke (bottom) tackles South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 35-21.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama coach Steve Campbell reacts after defensive lineman Jeffery Whatley sacked Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadiuum.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is sacked by South Alabama defensive lineman Jeffery Whatley during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 35-21.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson (2) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt during the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska linebacker Alex Davis recovered the ball for a touchdown as Nebraska went on to win 35-21.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson throws a pass during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez runs for yardage against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez leaps for a high snap during the first half against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) runs away from South Alabama linebacker Riley Cole (4) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez recovers a bad snap during the first half against South Alabama, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass as South Alabama safety Tré Young (5) closes in during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman makes a catch against South Alabama safety Tré Young (5) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson (2) runs away from Nebraska linebackers Mohamed Barry (7) and Will Honas during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama cornerback Jalen Thompson (1) watches as safety Keith Gallmon (33) nearly intercepts a ball intended for Nebraska wide receiver Kanawai Noa (9) during the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK,THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up before a game against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
South Alabama coach Steve Campbell (left) chats with Nebraska coach Scott Frost before Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska coach Scott Frost is greeted by fans as he arrives to Memorial Stadium before a game against South Alabama on Saturday.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Members of the Nebraska marching band perform outside Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game against South Alabama on Saturday.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska marching band players perform outside Memorial Stadium before a game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
AP, Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31
Nebraska fans wait for players outside Memorial Stadium before a game against South Alabama on Saturday.
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
** Nebraska vs. South Alabama, 8.31 **
Nebraska safety Eric Lee returns an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter against South Alabama on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR