Learning curve: Martinez, Huskers happy with 'chemistry' at skill positions despite newcomers at WR, RB

That sentiment, though, is based more on projection and practice than game production at Nebraska at this point.

The unknowns at running back are clear and well-trodden territory. Scott and Rahmir Johnson are the only two of the six scholarship backs to have logged carries for Nebraska, a combined 53 for 156 yards.

The receiver group, though, is not much more accomplished, at least as far as production at Nebraska. Frost hasn’t announced a scholarship for Martin yet, but he’s a safe bet this fall, so let’s call it 11 scholarship receivers for NU.

None of them appeared in a game for Nebraska before last year. Only Wyatt Liewer was even on the roster in 2019. Will Nixon, Samori Toure, Latrell Neville, Kamonte Grimes and Shawn Hardy have not yet played at all for Nebraska.

The other six combined last year for 31 catches and 379 yards.

Of course, that is still better than Nebraska’s situation last year, when it was tasked with preparing a bunch of first-year receivers and since-transferred Wan’Dale Robinson for duty in the midst of a pandemic. At least this group had some time together last year and a full, uninterrupted spring ball plus the summer to get to know each other.