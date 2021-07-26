Leaning on a winding life's journey, 'Grandpa' Deontai Williams relishes role as leader for Husker football

Still, he says, there's no reason to look back and wonder what might have been.

"It's shaped my life perfect. Because me, first, I'm a God-first person. I felt like God was just sitting me down and (saying) be patient and be here today speaking to y'all right now," Williams said from a podium at Lucas Oil Stadium. "I ain't going to say that it's something that I needed, but it was just a growing moment every year, every time.

"I know in life it's not about me. It's about the people around you."

Williams lives that mantra, whether it's loving on his son or pulling his younger teammates along in their development while also working toward his future.

"I come to the stadium every day pushing my teammates, competing against my teammates," Williams said. "And to have them look to me as a leader makes me appreciate coming back for another year even more. So I'm glad I get to go to war with them for one more year, and I can't wait."

Williams indeed is living his journey. One that is unique, for sure. And one that he hopes can shape who he becomes as more years roll by.