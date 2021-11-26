Latest special teams lapse rings the loudest for Frost, who enters offseason with a big third-phase question to answer

"I am sure they believed it when it was 21-9," the coach added. "Then the blocked punt happened, it was probably human nature they have it in the back of their head, and wins take care of that."

Nebraska players said the play didn't shake their confidence.

"It's just another one of those things that happens that we try so hard to not let happen," Husker defensive lineman Casey Rogers said. "Energywise, we were still in the game, the defense was playing hard and dominating the game, it didn't really change anything.

"It made it more a challenge. Go back out there and put out the fire."

The Huskers, however, couldn't put out the fire. Iowa scored 19 fourth-quarter points, all unanswered, to steal a victory.

“Obviously that was when they started to score," NU's Ben Stille said of the impact of the blocked punt. "We had two chances to get off the field on two scoring drives in the first half on two interceptions, so that also kills us.”

Iowa saw something in NU's punt protection that led to a game-turning play. Marchese told reporters after the game that Iowa's punt block team practiced the attack all week if NU was punting from the left hash mark, and got a feel for the Huskers' cadence.