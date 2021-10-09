Late fumble spoils Nebraska's upset bid as No. 9 Michigan escapes with 32-29 win

Nebraska and Michigan played a slugfest in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Then they staged a track meet after halftime.
Nebraska and Michigan combined for 48 points in the second half, but an Adrian Martinez fumble with 1:45 left in the game set up the Wolverines for a go-ahead, 31-yard field goal by Jake Moody to give UM a 32-29 lead, which the visitors held on to deal the Huskers another gut punch.
With the loss, Nebraska drops to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
The Huskers scored four touchdowns on their first five drives of the second half, including a 5-yard Martinez touchdown run with 7:08 remaining to give NU a 29-26 lead against No. 9 Michigan.
After being held to 32 yards in the second quarter and getting outscored 13-0, Nebraska scored on its opening possession of the third period.
Martinez scrambled for 20 yards on third-and-11 to avoid going three-and-out, then found Austin Allen for a 43-yard touchdown on a pretty play-action pass that left the 6-foot-9 tight end all alone in the middle of the field, trimming the Michigan lead to 13-7.
The Wolverines responded later in the quarter with a 10-play, 91-yard scoring march to extend their lead but missed a two-point conversion and settled for a 19-7 advantage.
On the next drive, Martinez rushed 7 yards for a first down, then pitched to Samori Toure on an option play for 16 yards before the junior quarterback found running back Rahmir Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown pass.
Nebraska’s defense, the stabilizing force in Scott Frost’s program through the first six games of the season, at times stifled opponents but all the while remained adamant that it needed to make more game-changing plays rather than simply keeping the Huskers in games.
Deontai Williams delivered on Michigan’s next possession, late in the third quarter.
The sixth-year senior safety intercepted Cade McNamara on his 32nd pass attempt of the night. One play later, Levi Falck hauled in a touchdown pass out of the backfield for a resurgent Nebraska offense, which was shut out in the first half but stormed to 22 points in the third quarter to put Jim Harbaugh’s team behind on the scoreboard for the first time all season.
That lasted 4:31. Talented Michigan running back Blake Corum finally got loose and rolled to a 29-yard touchdown at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that put the Wolverines back in front 26-22 with 11:21 remaining in the game.
With both defenses worn down after a slugfest early, the Huskers went right back down the field and scored again to retake the lead on Martinez's touchdown run. That drive included a 30-yard strike to Oliver Martin, a 24-yard run by Johnson and a ball in traffic over the middle from Martinez to Allen.
Nebraska had a chance to take control of the game before halftime but couldn’t.
The Blackshirts forced a field goal and got the ball back to their offense in a 6-0 game with 3 minutes, 19 seconds remaining and a chance to score before intermission.
Instead, the Wolverines’ pass rush was too much for Nebraska to handle, William Przystup kicked a short punt that allowed UM to start from its 23-yard line instead of really deep in its own territory, and McNamara engineered a scoring drive to put the Wolverines ahead 13-0 at the half.
The close-out drive was the final blow of several Nebraska took in a choppy second quarter that featured three video reviews — one NU head coach Scott Frost had to ask for after the officiating crew missed McNamara’s knee clearly on the ground on a play originally called a touchdown even though all scoring plays are reviewed — several calls Nebraska’s sideline and the home crowd thought went against the Huskers and a 164-32 yardage advantage for the Wolverines.
One play before Hassan Haskins’ 3-yard touchdown run with 9 seconds remaining in the half, McNamara appeared to throw the ball away deep in the end zone, but NU senior JoJo Domann was called for pass interference more than 15 yards away from where the ball sailed. Instead of third-and-10, UM was set up with first-and-goal and, after settling for a field goal earlier in the quarter, punched this one in for a touchdown.