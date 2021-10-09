Late fumble spoils Nebraska's upset bid as No. 9 Michigan escapes with 32-29 win

On the next drive, Martinez rushed 7 yards for a first down, then pitched to Samori Toure on an option play for 16 yards before the junior quarterback found running back Rahmir Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown pass.

Nebraska’s defense, the stabilizing force in Scott Frost’s program through the first six games of the season, at times stifled opponents but all the while remained adamant that it needed to make more game-changing plays rather than simply keeping the Huskers in games.

Deontai Williams delivered on Michigan’s next possession, late in the third quarter.

The sixth-year senior safety intercepted Cade McNamara on his 32nd pass attempt of the night. One play later, Levi Falck hauled in a touchdown pass out of the backfield for a resurgent Nebraska offense, which was shut out in the first half but stormed to 22 points in the third quarter to put Jim Harbaugh’s team behind on the scoreboard for the first time all season.

That lasted 4:31. Talented Michigan running back Blake Corum finally got loose and rolled to a 29-yard touchdown at the end of a 10-play, 75-yard drive that put the Wolverines back in front 26-22 with 11:21 remaining in the game.