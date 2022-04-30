Late draft call from Green Bay Packers 'something that was really special' for Huskers' Samori Toure

Samori Toure has seen his stock rise before.

He was a sought-after transfer after catching a lot of passes in Big Sky Country, and it didn't take him long to make an impact playing at a higher level in the Big Ten.

Now Toure will have a locker waiting for him in Green Bay.

Contact with the Packers during pre-draft activities gave Toure a feeling they were going to draft him, he said.

The former Nebraska wide receiver was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, becoming the third Husker to be drafted this weekend. Center Cam Jurgens (Eagles) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (Bengals) were each selected during Friday's second round.

The Packers took Toure with the 258th pick — the sixth-to-last selection in the NFL Draft.

"Once that sixth, seventh round hit I was getting a bunch of undrafted free-agent calls and really getting prepared to go that route," Toure told reporters Saturday. "The Green Bay Packers calling me and calling my name was something that was really special."

Toure was the third receiver selected by the Packers.

"It's a great opportunity, and I'm just going to have to go out there and compete," said Toure, who noted that he has watched former Packer wideout Davante Adams. "I never shy away from competition, so I'm ready to go."

Surprisingly, hybrid linebacker JoJo Domann did not hear his name called Saturday despite being projected by many sites as a mid-round pick. For most of the final rounds, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper had Domann listed as his best available prospect regardless of position. Domann immediately signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Toure became the first Husker wide receiver to be drafted since 2015 when Kenny Bell was taken in the fifth round.

After beginning his college career at Montana, the 6-foot-1 Toure played just one season in Lincoln, but he immediately became a go-to weapon in Scott Frost's offense. He led the Huskers with 46 catches for 898 yards and gave the Huskers a much-needed explosive option. Toure averaged 19.5 yards per catch, which included five catches of 50 yards or more.

Toure’s 898 receiving yards also ranked sixth on Nebraska’s single-season receiving list.

"It kind of proved to other people what I already knew myself, that I could play with the best of the best, at the Power Five level," Toure said. "I was always confident in my abilities. I knew that I was going to be a good player, always confident in myself."

Toure saw his NFL Draft stock rise in the months that followed.

Playing in front of NFL scouts and coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl, The Portland, Oregon, native caught five passes, including two for touchdowns. He had a strong pro day and was in contact with multiple NFL teams ahead of the draft.

Now he'll get a chance to catch passes from one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers.

"This has been something I've been working toward my entire life and I can't believe the day finally came," Toure said. "It got to share the moment with all of my loved ones so it was all surreal."

