Last time NU fans saw Vedral he was in a red basketball uniform. What does Friday hold for the former Husker?

"I mean, just because he went to another school, it's not like I'm going to just completely put him off to the side," Allen said. "We chat football all the time."

Vedral and Allen will reunite Friday, but how remains to be seen.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Vedral was injured during Saturday's 27-24 overtime win against Maryland when the Terrapins' Ami Finau appeared to intentionally twist Vedral's left ankle on a third-quarter tackle. Vedral did not play the rest of the contest and was on crutches as his team pulled out the win.

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano said Vedral's availability for Friday will be determined later in the week.

"He is working his tail off with treatment and everything else," Schiano said of the Wahoo native.

Vedral has strong ties to Nebraska. His father, Mike, and his uncles played for the Huskers. But Schiano believes the quarterback will handle the scene well.

"I’m sure there’ll be emotion," Schiano told reporters Monday. "Like all of us, he’s got pride. He wants to play against his state school back where he lives and one that he played. But Noah’s uniquely mature for his age. He’s beyond his years.