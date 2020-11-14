Last gasp: Huskers hang on to beat Penn State after fast start

You want to know how hard it is to win in the Big Ten? Saturday was a perfect example.

McCaffrey was the early catalyst for Nebraska, showing the same kind of Energizer Bunny qualities he’s become known for in jack-of-all-trades duty through his first seven career games throughout his first start under center for head coach Scott Frost.

McCaffrey, who took every snap at quarterback for Nebraska in the fourth quarter last week against Northwestern and earned the nod over veteran junior Adrian Martinez this week, led Nebraska right down the field for a touchdown on its opening drive.

When a familiar obstacle popped up in the form of a false-start penalty on Ethan Piper that turned a third-and-5 into third-and-10 and threatened to stall the Huskers in the same manner they’ve seen too often this year, McCaffrey calmly made a defender miss and gained 12 with his legs for a first down.

Later, he finished the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge. His first drive as a starter: 4-of-5 passing for 45 yards plus 24 more on the ground.

It kicked off a first half that saw a little bit of everything for Nebraska.