Last gasp: Huskers hang on to beat Penn State after fast start

Smooth sailing turned into survival mode quickly for Nebraska during its first home game of the 2020 season Saturday afternoon against Penn State.
The Blackshirts came up with a pair of fourth-quarter red-zone stops, allowing Nebraska to top Penn State 30-23 and win its first game of 2020.
A dominating first half, highlighted by strong play from redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey in his first start and a pair of turnovers from an opportunistic Blackshirt defense helped the Huskers open up a three-score lead.
In the second half, though, the winless visitors stormed back, closing a 27-6 halftime deficit into a 30-23 margin with first-and-10 and only 11 yards between the PSU offense and a tie game.
The Blackshirts held once, taxed as they were over the course of a game in which the Nittany Lions dominated the time of possession. Deontai Williams defended a pass, then Dicaprio Bootle. On fourth-and-10, Marquel Dismuke broke up a pass to give the Huskers the ball back with 3:37 to go.
A three-and-out put Erik Chinander's group back on the field with 2:34 remaining and again Penn State marched into Nebraska territory. That drive went all the way to the NU 11 before the Blackshirts bowed up one more time and held on, sacking Will Levis on third down and hitting him again on fourth down, forcing an incompletion.
You want to know how hard it is to win in the Big Ten? Saturday was a perfect example.
McCaffrey was the early catalyst for Nebraska, showing the same kind of Energizer Bunny qualities he’s become known for in jack-of-all-trades duty through his first seven career games throughout his first start under center for head coach Scott Frost.
McCaffrey, who took every snap at quarterback for Nebraska in the fourth quarter last week against Northwestern and earned the nod over veteran junior Adrian Martinez this week, led Nebraska right down the field for a touchdown on its opening drive.
When a familiar obstacle popped up in the form of a false-start penalty on Ethan Piper that turned a third-and-5 into third-and-10 and threatened to stall the Huskers in the same manner they’ve seen too often this year, McCaffrey calmly made a defender miss and gained 12 with his legs for a first down.
Later, he finished the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge. His first drive as a starter: 4-of-5 passing for 45 yards plus 24 more on the ground.
It kicked off a first half that saw a little bit of everything for Nebraska.
Junior corner Cam Taylor-Britt picked off an errant pass from PSU senior Sean Clifford on the Nittany Lions’ first drive, returning it all the way to the PSU 15 and setting up the first of Connor Culp’s two first-half field goals.
Then, after the Nittany Lions mounted a 14-play drive for a field goal, the Huskers hit one of their biggest offensive plays of the season so far.
Freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts took a fly sweep from the Penn State 45, turned on the jets up the field and raced for his first career touchdown as a Husker. That score made it 17-6. Then senior Nebraska safety Deontai Williams sacked Clifford and knocked the ball out, picked it up and found himself all alone for a 26-yard scoop-and-score that put the Huskers up 24-3 midway through the second quarter.
Culp’s second field goal came as the half expired and sent Nebraska to the locker room with nearly double the points it averaged over its first two full games.
Instead of closing out the visitors, though, NU let the Nittany Lions back in the game.
Penn State scored the only 10 points of the third quarter, extending Nebraska's woes in the frame on the season. Three opponents have now outscored NU 31-3 in the third quarter.
Then, a 74-yard completion from PSU’s backup quarterback Will Levis to standout tight end Pat Freiermuth early in the fourth quarter set up a Devyn Ford touchdown run that brought the Nittany Lions within 30-23 of Nebraska with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining.
