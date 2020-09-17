Larry Frost, father of Husker football coach Scott Frost, dies after cancer battle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ask those who know, and they’ll tell you Scott Frost’s coaching style looks a lot like his father’s.

Always teaching. Willing to be innovative. Patient with his players (if not a little fiery with officials). While Scott does it at the college level, his father did it during a long and successful career of high school coaching.

Larry Frost, the man who, along with wife Carol, shaped the legendary career of Scott Frost the athlete and provided a blueprint for Scott Frost the coach, died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. He was 73.

“I see in Scott a lot of the way his dad coached. Larry has very, very seldom yelled at players,” Carol Frost told the Orlando Sentinel in 2015, shortly after Scott was hired as head coach at Central Florida. “I've seen him yell (at) an official once in a while, but he doesn't yell at his team, he doesn't yell at his kids. If they make a mistake, he'll pull them off the field and try to help them. He tries to fix things in practice.

“And as I watch Scott coach now, at Northern Iowa and Oregon, I see the same kind of thing. … He gets his point across without swearing, without yelling, without degrading, and I think he got a lot of that from his dad.”