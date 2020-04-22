Lamar Jackson 'living out a dream,' but says preparation for NFL Draft has been taxing grind

During his college career at Nebraska, Lamar Jackson made no bones about his desire to play in the NFL.
He's expected to take a gigantic step toward that objective this week, when the NFL Draft is held Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday.
A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third round. USA Today had him going in the fourth. The draft begins Thursday with the first round, continues Friday with rounds two and three, and finishes Saturday with rounds four through seven.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson, a rangy corner from Elk Grove, California, says preparation for the draft has been a grind.
"It's just a lot," he said. "It's nothing easy. It's nothing you can take for granted. You kind of always have to tell yourself it's a blessing. I'm living out a dream."
An evaluation of Jackson on NFL.com notes his "rare cornerback size with length to match" while noting he intercepted five passes in the past two seasons, including three in 2019. On the other hand, the evaluation says his "instincts and overall awareness are a concern" and that he "fails to recognize misdirection and alter his plans." His effort in run support wasn't always great, NFL.com added.
Andy Janovich
2016: Sixth round by Denver
NFL highlight: Scored a 28-yard touchdown on his first career carry in the 2016 season opener.
Quincy Enunwa
2014: Sixth round by NY Jets
NFL highlights: An up-and-down pro career includes a breakout 2016 season, when Enunwa was second on the team in receptions, yards and touchdown receptions. He signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2018.
Brett Maher
2013: Undrafted
NFL highlights: After signing with the Jets as a free agent coming out of NU, and bouncing around in the NFL and Canadian Football League, Maher caught on with the Cowboys for the 2018 season. On Dec. 9, 2018, he set a Cowboys and AT&T Stadium record with a 62-yard field goal against the Eagles. It tied for third-longest in NFL history.
Rex Burkhead
2013: Sixth round by Cincinnati
NFL highlights: After spending four seasons with the Bengals as a journey man, Burkhead joined the Patriots and became a key part of New England's 2018 Super Bowl champions.
Sam Koch
2006: Sixth round by Baltimore
NFL highlights: Koch has been a stalwart for the Ravens, appearing in 16 games each of his 12 seasons in the league. His career punting average is 45.2 yards on 946 punts. In 2015, he signed a five-year, $16.25 million contract, making him one of the highest-paid punters in the NFL.
Kyle Larson
2004: Undrafted
NFL highlights: Was signed as a free agent by the Bengals and played in every game in his five seasons in Cincinnati.
Russ Hochstein
2001: Fifth round by Tampa Bay
NFL highlights: He played for Tampa Bay (2001-02), New England (2002-08) and Denver (2009-11), and has two Super Bowl rings to show for it.
Kris Brown
1999: Seventh round by Steelers
NFL highlights: He led Pittsburgh in scoring (105 points) his rookie year, and spent three years with the Steelers. Following the 2001 season, he signed with the expansion Texans and was the team's only place-kicker its first eight seasons. In 2007, he set an NFL single-game record with three field goals of 54 yards or more.
Ahman Green
1998: Third round by Seattle
NFL highlights: Was traded to the Packers in 2000 and made the Pro Bowl from 2001-04. He set four franchise records, including most rushing yards in a career (8,322) and most rushing yards in a season (1,883).
Will Shields
1993: Third round by Kansas City
NFL highlights: Shields played his entire career with the Chiefs and never missed a game in his 14 seasons (1993-2006). He started 231 straight games at right guard, an NFL record. Shields went to the Pro Bowl every year from 1995-2006. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2003, Shields received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work in the "Will to Succeed" Foundation.
Tom Rathman
1986: Third round by San Francisco
NFL highlights: He played fullback in the NFL for nine years, the first eight with the 49ers. He helped San Francisco to two Super Bowl championships. In 1989, he led all NFL running backs in receiving with 73 receptions for 616 yards.
Vince Ferragamo
1977: Fourth round by LA Rams
NFL highlights: Ferragamo played for the Rams (1977-1980, 1982-84), Bills (1985) and Packers (1985-86), leading the Rams to Super Bowl XIV in 1980. He became the first QB to start a Super Bowl in the same season as his first career start. In 1982, Ferragamo threw for 509 yards against the Bears, at the time the second-highest mark in league history.
Pat Fischer
1961: 17th round by St. Louis
NFL highlights: Fischer finished his 17-year NFL career (St. Louis 1961-67 and Washington 1968-77) with 56 interceptions. When he retired, he held the NFL record for most games played (213) by a cornerback.
At any rate, Jackson is expected to be the first 2019 Nebraska senior to be chosen in the draft. Meanwhile, at least four others have been turning up in mock drafts — generally in rounds five through seven. The former Huskers projected to hear their name called sometime Saturday are twins Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis, fellow defensive lineman Darrion Daniels and linebacker Mohamed Barry. Of those four, Barry likely ranks as the longest shot to be taken — despite the fact he led the Huskers with 89 tackles last season.
Nebraska was blanked in last year's draft, ending a streak of 56 straight years with at least one player selected. The Huskers likely will have at least two players selected this year.
Khalil Davis (6-1, 308 pounds) comes off an excellent senior year in which he led the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (eight). In the NFL, he could play interior line in a 4-3 defense or hand-in-the-dirt end in a 3-4 scheme. His appearance in the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star event in January probably raised his stock.
He definitely helped himself at the NFL Combine in late February in Indianapolis, where he ran the 40 in 4.75 seconds, the sixth-best time recorded by a defensive lineman. According to ESPN, Davis' time was the fastest at the combine by a D-lineman weighing more than 300 pounds since at least 2006.
"From day one, my agent had a plan for us," he said. "It was step by step: Do good here, do good here, and he'd take care of the rest. The first step was the Shrine Bowl, and I thought I did pretty good."
Meanwhile, Carlos Davis also competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl before seemingly bolstering his own stock at the combine. He ran a :04.82 in the 40, placing him in a tie for ninth among defensive linemen while also recording 27 reps in the bench to tie for 10th.
"Me and Khalil have something to prove," Carlos Davis said.
He echoed Jackson's sentiment regarding the process leading to the draft. It's not easy, he said. And, let's face it, this year has been unique for players. The absence of pre-draft visits and follow-up physicals because of travel restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic have left teams with less information on players than they’re accustomed to.
Which perhaps adds to the importance of the combine, held before the pandemic forced shutdowns worldwide.
The combine was "uncomfortable," Carlos Davis said.
"Basically, you're going to bed around midnight and you're waking up at 5 (because) you have to go to drug tests," he said. "I was in MRIs for seven hours. That was probably the hardest thing. I was strapped to a table 45 minutes each time, for both shoulders and both ankles. That was just brutal."
Added Jackson: "The combine's stressful. It's a long week of strenuous things. It's doctors. It's waiting. There are a whole lot of other variables before you even hit the field. At the end of the day, you just have to remember, you're blessed. I'm blessed.
"For the most part, it's been a process. It's definitely been a process."
"For the most part, it's been a process. It's definitely been a process."
