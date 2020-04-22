Lamar Jackson 'living out a dream,' but says preparation for NFL Draft has been taxing grind

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During his college career at Nebraska, Lamar Jackson made no bones about his desire to play in the NFL.

He's expected to take a gigantic step toward that objective this week, when the NFL Draft is held Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday.

A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third round. USA Today had him going in the fourth. The draft begins Thursday with the first round, continues Friday with rounds two and three, and finishes Saturday with rounds four through seven.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson, a rangy corner from Elk Grove, California, says preparation for the draft has been a grind.

"It's just a lot," he said. "It's nothing easy. It's nothing you can take for granted. You kind of always have to tell yourself it's a blessing. I'm living out a dream."

An evaluation of Jackson on NFL.com notes his "rare cornerback size with length to match" while noting he intercepted five passes in the past two seasons, including three in 2019. On the other hand, the evaluation says his "instincts and overall awareness are a concern" and that he "fails to recognize misdirection and alter his plans." His effort in run support wasn't always great, NFL.com added.