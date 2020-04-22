You are the owner of this article.
Lamar Jackson 'living out a dream,' but says preparation for NFL Draft has been taxing grind
NFL DRAFT

During his college career at Nebraska, Lamar Jackson made no bones about his desire to play in the NFL. 

He's expected to take a gigantic step toward that objective this week, when the NFL Draft is held Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday. 

A pair of mock drafts — one by The Sporting News and another by CBSsports.com — last week projected Jackson to be selected in the third round. USA Today had him going in the fourth. The draft begins Thursday with the first round, continues Friday with rounds two and three, and finishes Saturday with rounds four through seven. 

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson, a rangy corner from Elk Grove, California, says preparation for the draft has been a grind.

"It's just a lot," he said. "It's nothing easy. It's nothing you can take for granted. You kind of always have to tell yourself it's a blessing. I'm living out a dream."

An evaluation of Jackson on NFL.com notes his "rare cornerback size with length to match" while noting he intercepted five passes in the past two seasons, including three in 2019. On the other hand, the evaluation says his "instincts and overall awareness are a concern" and that he "fails to recognize misdirection and alter his plans." His effort in run support wasn't always great, NFL.com added.

At any rate, Jackson is expected to be the first 2019 Nebraska senior to be chosen in the draft. Meanwhile, at least four others have been turning up in mock drafts — generally in rounds five through seven. The former Huskers projected to hear their name called sometime Saturday are twins Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis, fellow defensive lineman Darrion Daniels and linebacker Mohamed Barry. Of those four, Barry likely ranks as the longest shot to be taken — despite the fact he led the Huskers with 89 tackles last season. 

Nebraska was blanked in last year's draft, ending a streak of 56 straight years with at least one player selected. The Huskers likely will have at least two players selected this year. 

Khalil Davis (6-1, 308 pounds) comes off an excellent senior year in which he led the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (eight). In the NFL, he could play interior line in a 4-3 defense or hand-in-the-dirt end in a 3-4 scheme. His appearance in the East-West Shrine Bowl all-star event in January probably raised his stock.

He definitely helped himself at the NFL Combine in late February in Indianapolis, where he ran the 40 in 4.75 seconds, the sixth-best time recorded by a defensive lineman. According to ESPN, Davis' time was the fastest at the combine by a D-lineman weighing more than 300 pounds since at least 2006.

"From day one, my agent had a plan for us," he said. "It was step by step: Do good here, do good here, and he'd take care of the rest. The first step was the Shrine Bowl, and I thought I did pretty good." 

Meanwhile, Carlos Davis also competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl before seemingly bolstering his own stock at the combine. He ran a :04.82 in the 40, placing him in a tie for ninth among defensive linemen while also recording 27 reps in the bench to tie for 10th. 

"Me and Khalil have something to prove," Carlos Davis said. 

He echoed Jackson's sentiment regarding the process leading to the draft. It's not easy, he said. And, let's face it, this year has been unique for players. The absence of pre-draft visits and follow-up physicals because of travel restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus pandemic have left teams with less information on players than they’re accustomed to.

Which perhaps adds to the importance of the combine, held before the pandemic forced shutdowns worldwide.

The combine was "uncomfortable," Carlos Davis said. 

"Basically, you're going to bed around midnight and you're waking up at 5 (because) you have to go to drug tests," he said. "I was in MRIs for seven hours. That was probably the hardest thing. I was strapped to a table 45 minutes each time, for both shoulders and both ankles. That was just brutal."

Added Jackson: "The combine's stressful. It's a long week of strenuous things. It's doctors. It's waiting. There are a whole lot of other variables before you even hit the field. At the end of the day, you just have to remember, you're blessed. I'm blessed.

"For the most part, it's been a process. It's definitely been a process." 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

