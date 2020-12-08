Lamar Jackson endured rough Sunday as Jets rookie, but his story of resilience is impressive

When former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson was passed over last spring in the NFL Draft, he called it one of the most difficult days of his life.

Fast forward to this NFL season. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Jackson has started five games for the New York Jets after joining its active roster in mid-October. That's an impressive show of resilience for the undrafted rookie.

"I told Lamar when he was here that it's not about going to the NFL, it's about staying in the NFL," said Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, who played corner for eight seasons in the NFL (2002-09). "Anybody can go; very few can stay."

Jackson had a rough Sunday last weekend, although it was the result of him being put in an awful situation by Gregg Williams, who was fired Monday from his job as Jets defensive coordinator. Williams made a play call Sunday that had the sports world buzzing.