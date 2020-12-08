Lamar Jackson endured rough Sunday as Jets rookie, but his story of resilience is impressive

When former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson was passed over last spring in the NFL Draft, he called it one of the most difficult days of his life.
Fast forward to this NFL season. The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Jackson has started five games for the New York Jets after joining its active roster in mid-October. That's an impressive show of resilience for the undrafted rookie.
"I told Lamar when he was here that it's not about going to the NFL, it's about staying in the NFL," said Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, who played corner for eight seasons in the NFL (2002-09). "Anybody can go; very few can stay."
Jackson had a rough Sunday last weekend, although it was the result of him being put in an awful situation by Gregg Williams, who was fired Monday from his job as Jets defensive coordinator. Williams made a play call Sunday that had the sports world buzzing.
With no timeouts and the ball on New York's 46-yard line with 13 seconds left, the Las Vegas Raiders needed a miracle to find the end zone. Williams, in a bizarre move, called for an eight-man blitz, leaving three defenders in single coverage. That included Jackson, who lined up against 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs — the fastest 40-yard dash runner of any rookie.
Williams banked on the Jets’ blitz reaching Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before he had the chance to make a deep throw. It failed, and a double move by Ruggs, combined with his blazing speed, created plenty of separation for him to beat Jackson deep for a 46-yard touchdown. There was no chance for the offense to answer in a 31-28 defeat at MetLife Stadium.
The Jets fell to 0-12.
Fisher hopes Jackson stays resilient. It's just one of many traits needed to survive in a cutthroat league.
"I hope he still has the same approach in practice," Fisher said. "I hope he still hears Coach Fish in the back of his head, hey, telling him the small things that's going to help him last in that league. Obviously, it's not for long. That's what (NFL) stands for.
"Hopefully, he can cherish the moments when he's there, and practice like it's his last day every day."
